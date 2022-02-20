ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC celebrates Olympians at Beijing 2022 with “Powered by Belief” film

Cover picture for the articlePremiering at the official Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and continuing the Stronger Together campaign, the inspirational “Powered by Belief” honours the athletes who came together from around the world in peaceful competition....

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
Beijing Olympics closes after golden moments and doping storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd. As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience". The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.
After Beijing bubble bursts, can the IOC save the Olympics?

BEIJING (AP) — Before he got out of town, the great Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris called the Beijing Games a version of “sports prison.” He was joking — sort of — but his vision wasn’t that far off. The cordoned-off Olympic bubble that folds...
7 Of The Best Moments From The Beijing Winter Olympics

Some of the most incredible moments in sports happen during the Olympic Games. The Winter Games in Beijing, China, have given us some memorable moments of heartbreak and triumph this year. We’ve seen little-known athletes come from behind to shock the world, and we’ve seen our favorite stars flounder. You just never know what might happen when you go for the gold!
Winter Paralympics: IPC 'in dialogue' with Ukrainian & Russian Paralympic Committees

The International Paralympic Committee has said it is "in dialogue" with the Ukrainian and Russian Paralympic Committees amid the ongoing political crisis in the region. Russia has ordered troops into two rebel-held regions of Ukraine and there are fears an invasion is planned. Russian athletes will compete under the Russian...
Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
Letter: Olympic Committee should have addressed Russian skater situation more firmly

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I agree with the Bangor Daily News editorial board when they write in a Feb. 21 editorial regarding the event that Kamila Valieva was involved with mentioning, “There were, it seemed, no real winners in this situation.” There were parts of the Winter 2022 Olympics that were hard to watch. Valieva did her best during the Olympics but the unnecessary pressure that was put on her affected her ability. This is something that has appeared unfortunately in other Olympics and sporting events for years. Sometimes coaches go too far with the way they treat the athletes they are supposed to be supporting and teaching.
10 Colorado athletes will represent U.S. at Paralympics in Beijing

DENVER — Ten Colorado athletes were named Monday to the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team that will compete next month at the Winter Games in Beijing. In fact, Colorado has more athletes than any other state on the U.S. team for the Paralympics, which take place Friday, March 4 through Sunday, March 13. In total, 67 U.S. athletes, including two guides for visually impaired athletes, will compete at the Games.
