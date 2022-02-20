IOC celebrates Olympians at Beijing 2022 with “Powered by Belief” film

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I agree with the Bangor Daily News editorial board when they write in a Feb. 21 editorial regarding the event that Kamila Valieva was involved with mentioning, “There were, it seemed, no real winners in this situation.” There were parts of the Winter 2022 Olympics that were hard to watch. Valieva did her best during the Olympics but the unnecessary pressure that was put on her affected her ability. This is something that has appeared unfortunately in other Olympics and sporting events for years. Sometimes coaches go too far with the way they treat the athletes they are supposed to be supporting and teaching.

BANGOR, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO