ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Today in History: Today is Sunday, Feb. 20, the 51st day of 2022.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iJtB_0eK3qD8K00
In 1944, Batman & Robin comic strip premieres in newspapers

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 20, 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Project Mercury’s Friendship 7 spacecraft, which circled the globe three times in a flight lasting 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds before splashing down safely in the Atlantic Ocean 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.

On this date:

In 1792, President George Washington signed an act creating the United States Post Office Department.

In 1862, William Wallace Lincoln, the 11-year-old son of President Abraham Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd Lincoln, died at the White House, apparently of typhoid fever.

In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld, 7-2, compulsory vaccination laws intended to protect the public’s health.

In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an immigration act which excluded “idiots, imbeciles, feebleminded persons, epileptics, insane persons” from being admitted to the United States.

In 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to repeal Prohibition.

In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as British foreign secretary following Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s decision to negotiate with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

In 1944, Batman & Robin comic strip premieres in newspapers.

In 1965, America’s Ranger 8 spacecraft crashed on the moon, as planned, after sending back thousands of pictures of the lunar surface.

In 1987, a bomb left by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski exploded behind a computer store in Salt Lake City, seriously injuring store owner Gary Wright.

In 1998, Tara Lipinski of the U.S. won the ladies’ figure skating gold medal at the Nagano (NAH’-guh-noh) Olympics; Michelle Kwan won the silver.

In 2003, a fire sparked by pyrotechnics broke out during a concert by the group Great White at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killing 100 people and injuring about 200 others.

In 2005, death claimed actor Sandra Dee at age 62; musical actor John Raitt at age 88; and counterculture writer Hunter S. Thompson at age 67.

In 2020, a poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found more Americans expressing some concern about catching the flu than about catching the coronavirus.

Ten years ago: Russian President Dmitry Medvedev held an unprecedented meeting with opposition leaders, who said they were encouraged by his promises to make it easier for anti-Kremlin parties to take part in elections. Former senator and astronaut John Glenn celebrated the 50th anniversary of his history-making space flight at the Ohio State University by kicking off a forum about NASA’s future.

Five years ago: President Donald Trump tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, replacing the ousted Michael Flynn.

One year ago: Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing, with one very large piece that appeared to be part of the engine narrowly missing a home; authorities said nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt. Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam trophy by pulling away to beat Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.

Today’s Birthdays: Racing Hall of Famer Roger Penske is 85. Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 81. Hockey Hall of Famer Phil Esposito is 80. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 80. Movie director Mike Leigh is 79. Actor Brenda Blethyn is 76. Actor Sandy Duncan is 76. Actor Peter Strauss is 75. Rock musician Billy Zoom (X) is 74. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown is 71. Actor John Voldstad is 71. Newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst is 68. Actor Anthony Head is 68. Country singer Leland Martin is 65. Actor James Wilby is 64. Rock musician Sebastian Steinberg is 63. Comedian Joel Hodgson (HAHD’-suhn) is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is 59. Rock musician Ian Brown (Stone Roses) is 59. Actor French Stewart is 58. Actor Ron Eldard is 57. Model Cindy Crawford is 56. Actor Andrew Shue is 55. Actor Lili Taylor is 55. Actor Andrea Savage is 49. Singer Brian Littrell is 47. Actor Lauren Ambrose is 44. Actor Jay Hernandez is 44. Actor Chelsea Peretti is 44. Country musician Coy Bowles is 43. Actor Michael Zegen is 43. Actor Majandra Delfino is 41. Actor Jocko Sims is 41. Singer-musician Chris Thile (THEE’-lee) is 41. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 39. MLB All-Star pitcher Justin Verlander is 39. Comedian Trevor Noah is 38. Actor Jake Richardson is 37. Actor Daniella Pineda is 35. Actor Miles Teller is 35.

Singer Rihanna is 34. Actor Jack Falahee is 33.

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

22 Black History Facts That Should Be Celebrated All Year Round

February may be Black History Month, but really, the contributions and legacy of Black Americans should be celebrated all year round. From supporting Black-owned brands to reading quotes from notable Black figures, there are tons of ways to celebrate Black history and culture that go way beyond the shortest month of the year. Part of Black History Month is also educating yourself, and if you want to brush up on the parts of African American history that you might not have learned in school, then these Black History facts are here to help.
MLB
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
Distractify

Meet the Real-Life Power Couple the Russells Are Based on in 'The Gilded Age'

HBO’s newest period piece, The Gilded Age, mixes fact with fiction expertly, introducing us to scandalous characters against a backdrop of familiar historical figures. Between the well-known Astors and the infamous Stanford White, there are plenty of characters that map directly to their real-life counterparts. But what about the Russells — are they real people?
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

16 Black women who shaped history

One of the best ways to get inspired is to examine the stories of courage and strength of others. As part of Together We Rise, a 31-day package highlighting amazing Black people, experiences, allies, and communities that shape America and make it what it is today, we've compiled a list of Black women who have made historic impacts in our nation and the world as a whole.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
Chris Thile
Person
Anthony Eden
Person
Gary Wright
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Rihanna
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Jocko Sims
Person
Dmitry Medvedev
Person
Majandra Delfino
Person
William Wallace Lincoln
Person
Brenda Blethyn
Person
Brian Littrell
Person
George Washington
Mesa Independent

Rediscovering America: A Presidents Day quiz

Presidents Day, which originated in the 1880s, will be observed on Feb. 21 this year. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of America's presidents and the American presidency.
FESTIVAL
POLITICO

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s case for reparations

What up Recast family! The Republican National Committee moves to censure two GOP members of the Jan. 6 committee, President Joe Biden vows more federal help to combat gun violence in cities and the Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing. But we kick things off with a renewed push for Congress to take up the case for reparations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Congress#American#The U S Supreme Court#British#Italian#Batman Robin#Nah#Great White
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is sharing stories of extraordinary individuals for Black History Month

It’s Black History Month and, over the next few weeks, Michelle Obama is sharing stories of individuals who are making a difference in communities across the country. She shared a black and white photo by Chicago based photographer Antonio Dickey and wrote, “This is a month of celebration—a time to not only reflect on the heroes in our history books, but to honor the Black people who are quietly working every day to improve and enrich our communities right here and now.” “Today, I’m starting with Antonio Dickey,” she continued.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
MLB
TIME

How Eleanor Roosevelt Worked to Stop Her Husband Approving Japanese Internment Camps During World War II

In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, rumors of sabotage and imminent further attacks found fertile ground in the minds of a nervous American public. In a press conference shortly after inspecting the damage, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox attributed (without evidence) their precision in hitting military targets to a “fifth column” in Hawaii who had aided the enemy. Speculation and panic proliferated—fishermen aiding the Japanese navy, farmers poisoning vegetables, and strikes on power lines and other critical infrastructure.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Origins of Every American Federal Holiday

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which moved several federal holidays to Mondays. The goal was to give workers several three-day weekends throughout the year so families can spend more time together. The U.S. government recognizes a total of 12 federal holidays – 11 observed annually and Inauguration Day observed every four […]
U.S. POLITICS
Seattle Times

An Amelia Earhart mystery solved (not that mystery)

The response from the experts was always the same: So, your mom told you this aviator’s helmet belonged to Amelia Earhart? That’s great, they’d say, but we’re going to need a little more proof. That was the gist of the messages conveyed to Anthony Twiggs, who...
SCIENCE
UPI News

On This Day: Metropolitan Museum of Art opens in NYC

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1816, The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini opened in Rome. In 1872, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City. In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as Britain's foreign secretary to protest the "appeasement" policy of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain toward Nazi Germany.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy