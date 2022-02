We’ve long known millennial preferences and consumer behaviors have diverged sharply from their Boomer and Gen-X predecessors. As this generation of 26- to 40-year-olds matures and increasingly uses more healthcare services, its disruptive force in healthcare is undeniable. For those in that industry, it’s important to understand these changing attitudes to provide the kind of services that meet and anticipate evolving needs. And for healthcare innovators, there has never been a better time to develop new ways of delivering and managing care.

