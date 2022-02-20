ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland's 'Putin whisperer' president on Russia's endgame in Ukraine

Chanute Tribune
 3 days ago

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö joins CNN's...

www.chanute.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Sauli Niinistö
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian President#Endgame#Ukraine#Finnish#Cnn
The Independent

Trump says he doesn’t think Biden will run for second term and claims he is beating his successor in the polls

Donald Trump has said he does not believe Joe Biden will run again for president and described the Democrat as being “so bad”, in further remarks about the 2024 presidential election. The former Republican president told hosts ofThe Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Tuesday that he did not approve of Mr Biden’s record and did not believe his 2020 opponent would run again in 2024. “I don’t think he’s going to run, or I don’t think he’s — you know, he could run and maybe somebody would run against him, and that’s very rare, that something like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
Reuters

UK's Johnson says Russia's Putin may be 'irrational' on Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin might not be thinking logically so the threat of sanctions may not be enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions "may not be enough to deter an irrational actor and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy