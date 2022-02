Leicester City's wait for a Premier League win was extended to five games on Sunday after a ruthless Wolves side beat the Foxes 2-1 at Molineux. Brendan Rodgers' charges played well in spells but a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal and the same familiar problems at the back saw them slump to a tenth defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Wolves move up to seventh, just six points shy of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO