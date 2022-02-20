ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Coca-Cola is releasing a space-inspired drink: Here’s what it tastes like

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVBnX_0eK3pYSY00

(NEXSTAR) — Coca-Cola is trying to step out of its comfort zone — sort of — to provide customers with “magical” flavors as part of its new Coca-Cola Creations line. Its first venture? A space-inspired drink.

Starlight, soon available in both original and zero-sugar options, has the well-known appearance of Coca-Cola, but when held up to the light, it appears almost red or purple. The company describes the drink’s color as being “inspired by the light of the stars.” In fact, Starlight’s hue appears nearly like the red seen in the below photo taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope late last year, showing gas left behind by a supernova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOq8c_0eK3pYSY00
Cosmic ribbons of gas left behind by a stellar explosion, known as a supernova. (NASA, ESA, and Y. Chou (Academia Sinica, Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America))

Don’t expect to be hit with a new cosmic flavor when you crack open a bottle or can of Starlight — you won’t really notice it. To this reporter, the zero-sugar version tastes, at first, like regular Coke Zero. There is, however, a hint of s’more in Starlight. If you can imagine taking a drink of Coca-Cola and then a bite of a s’more, that’s Starlight.

Model makes history as Victoria’s Secret’s first with Down syndrome

If you don’t notice the s’more flavor at first, don’t worry — I didn’t either. I thought it had more of a cotton-candy or berry essence. But after a couple of sips, the flavor starts to stand out.

What you will notice first is a unique cooling sensation in your throat. No, it’s not just because it’s a carbonated drink right out of the refrigerator — there really is a unique cooling feeling as you drink Starlight, and it seems appropriate for a space-inspired beverage.

Personally, I don’t notice the “subtle cooling sensation” Coca-Cola describes until after a few sips. But from the unique color to the subtle s’more taste, it might just be worth trying this Coca-Cola creation if you’re a fan of soft drinks.

Ready to rocket off to the supermarket to try it for yourself? Hang out for a second: Coca-Cola Starlight won’t be available until Monday, Feb. 21. You’ll be able to find it at your local grocery or convenience store in 20-ounce bottles and 10-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans.

Starlight will be available for about six months, according to Coca-Cola. New flavors are expected to be released under the Creations line, but the company wouldn’t say which flavors are next, or when they’ll be available.

NASA’s largest telescope sees first star and takes a selfie

In addition to the new flavors, Coca-Cola is debuting other physical and digital aspects related to its beverage. In an effort to join the metaverse like countless other brands, you’ll be able to scan a bottle of Starlight and experience a digital concert by Ava Max, the singer behind “Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens.”

Coca-Cola is also releasing clothing and merchandise related to Starlight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Max
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Soft Drinks#Clothing#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Nexstar#Starlight#Academia Sinica#Secret#Un
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Once Popular Canned Foods That No One Eats Any More

Prior to the start of the 1800s, the only options for preserving food were to pickle, salt, smoke, or dry it. This limited the types of foods that could be preserved, as well as how long they could be kept. As wars raged across Europe in the late 1700s, however, the French government decided to develop a way of shipping shelf-stable food to their soldiers and seamen — this is how canned food was born (via History). By 1810, canned food was being produced across the continent.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Taco Bell Is Getting Rid Of This Menu Item Effective Immediately—Say It Ain’t So!

Say goodbye— if you haven’t already— to Taco Bell’s chicken wings. As of January 12th, the chain’s brand new menu item is no longer offered in stores. Taco Bell first announced a seven-day stint of crispy wings on January 6th, and many fans rushed to try the limited-time offering. For a $5.99 price, customers received five bone-in wings coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy