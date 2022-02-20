ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Suspects Nabbed After Robbery At Gas Station In Hudson Valley

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
Four suspects are in custody following a robbery at a gas station in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Four suspects are in custody following a robbery at a gas station in the Hudson Valley.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, troopers in Orange County from the New York State Police Greenville and Middletown barracks responded to the Gulf station located at 249 Dolson Ave. in the town of Wawayanda for a report of a robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two male suspects had forcibly removed approximately $200 worth of items from the store and fled in a dark colored BMW, state police said.

At approximately 3:48 p.m., responding officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, used during the commission of the robbery, on Wisner Avenue in the city of Middletown, police said.

Upon interview of the occupants it was determined that two of the passengers matched the description of the suspects in the robbery at the station, police said.

Further investigation led to the seizure of two illegally possessed handguns that were located in the suspect vehicle, police said.

Izayah N. Mansfield, age 18, Lacey Kelly, age 19, Kalif A. Cox, age 25, all of Middletown NY, Joi D. Higgs, age 25, of the Bronx, were all charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony.

Mansfield, Kelly and Higgs were further charged with second-degree robbery.

All four suspects were arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of bail with return court dates for the City of Middletown Court and the Town of Wawayanda Court.

The New York State Police was assisted in the investigation by:

  • Orange County Sheriff’s Department,
  • City of Middletown Police,
  • Town of Wallkill Police.

1eyepolarbear
2d ago

Four men under the age of 30 putting in their time to be losers. Speak to their parents, O he is a good kid, just getting off on the wrong foot.

