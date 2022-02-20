ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia says China committed 'act of intimidation' by pointing laser at one of its military jets

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

  • Australia accused a Chinese navy vessel of shining a laser towards an Australian military aircraft.
  • When shone into planes, lasers may cause blindness and can impede navigational and air safety systems.
  • Australian PM Scott Morrison said the incident was an "act of intimidation" by China.

Australia on Sunday accused China of an unprovoked "act of intimidation" after a Chinese navy vessel shone a laser towards an Australian military aircraft last week.

The incident took place when a People's Liberation Army Navy vessel was sailing in the Arafura Sea on Thursday when a laser emanating from the Chinese vessel illuminated a Boeing P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft, Reuters reported.

The Australian Defense Force on Saturday confirmed the incident in a statement to Reuters and said it endangered the lives of personnel on board.

"Illumination of the aircraft by the Chinese vessel is a serious safety incident," the department said . "Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives. We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct."

Lasers may cause blindness if shone into someone's eyes and can also interfere with navigation and other systems critical to air safety.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday condemned the incident in televised remarks, The Independent reported.

"I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation, one that was unprovoked, unwarranted, and Australia will never accept such acts of intimidation," Morrison said.

He added that it was "a reckless and irresponsible act that should not have occurred".

Chinese authorities have not commented on the incident.

China is Australia's biggest trading partner, but in recent years tensions have soared between the two countries.

Australia has accused China of meddling in domestic politics, banned Huawei from its 5G broadband network and called for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, China has criticized Australia's involvement in US-led alliances such as the Quad and Aukus, which plans to pool military resources to strengthen deterrence against Chinese aggression.

Read the original article on Business Insider

