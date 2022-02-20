ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star fatally shot in North Carolina

By Michael Prunka, Rodney Overton, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

GARNER, N.C. ( WNCN ) – North Carolina authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting Thursday night in Garner, just outside of Raleigh.

Johnston County deputies said 21-year-old Harley Alexander Shirley was found shot to death at a Sheetz convenience store. A 20-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Shirley is the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley, according to a Facebook post by the company. The reality TV show ran on truTV for four seasons starting in 2011. Ron and Amy Shirley own Lizard Lick Towing.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting along the 1600 block of Josephine Road around 8 p.m. Thursday. Soon after, they received a call about gunshot victims in the Sheetz parking lot, which is a little more than three miles away, a news release said.

“It was quickly determined the two calls were directly related,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in a news release.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Josephine Road. They determined that the suspects fled in a yellow passenger vehicle and are working to identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said.

