ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD names two persons of interest in Young Dolph case

By Jerrita Patterson, Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0RVH_0eK3oLq200

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two more men who they say are persons of interest in the Young Dolph shooting death.

Officers say Devin Burns, 26, is five feet, six inches tall weighing around 135 pounds. They are also looking for Joshua Taylor, 26, who is six feet, six inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Burns had previous unrelated charges in 2015 including attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm and aggravated robbery, according to police. A victim told police he was leaving his apartment when he was struck in the head before being robbed and shot.

WREG also discovered Burns has unrelated active assault and theft of property warrants for his arrest. We reached out to Memphis police to get more information on why the newly named men were considered persons of interest, but they did not give an answer.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in South Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021.

Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mz8i_0eK3oLq200
Cornelius Smith (left) and Justin Johnson appear for an arraignment in a Memphis court on Wednesday. Both are charged in the murder of rapper Young Dolph and related charges.

Justin Johnson, 23, who is also known as the rapper “Straight Drop,” was captured in Indiana last month and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was also charged with the same crimes. Both men pled not guilty in the shooting death of Young Dolph.

Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal

The U.S. Marshals also arrested Shundale Barnett in Indiana with Johnson. He was charged with being an accessory to a role in helping Johnson flee from Memphis to Indiana and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder.

Click here to read more on the Young Dolph shooting case .

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Devin Burns or Joshua Taylor, call (901)-636-3300 or (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

New Young Dolph suspect details emerge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 26-year-old Devin Burns is in jail, after police put out his picture, and named him as a person of interest in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s death. Burns apparently also had outstanding warrants. He’s accused of stealing a car back in June. Police said he shot at businesses in this Orange Mound strip […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police shot at during investigation in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was forced to take cover after being shot at in South Memphis overnight Wednesday. Shots were fired at the officer while an investigation was being conducted on the 700 block of East Mallory near Prospect Street just before 2 a.m. A squad car was struck but no injuries […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in burning vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police and firefighters responding to a wreck in South Memphis on Wednesday morning say they found a body inside a burning vehicle. The vehicle was found under the Airways Boulevard overpass on Carnes. It appeared to be an SUV. Police said once the fire was extinguished, they located a body inside. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Indiana State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man indicted in Rhodes College killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder among other felonies following a grand jury indictment regarding a home invasion that claimed the life of a Rhodes College student. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment for Rainess Holmes III, 36 on felony counts of premeditated first-degree murder, murder in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD search for killer in Nutbush homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man they have named a person of interest for a recent homicide. The man was seen on security video at an area gas station not long after the crime occurred. Last Tuesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting near Lake Park Drive and Winchester Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bullet from ‘rolling shootout’ strikes bathroom window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Audio from a scanner describe what sounds like a chaotic scene at Vollintine and Randle early Tuesday morning. “There may have been a rolling shootout or something if you want to check the area hospitals,” police can be heard saying. “There’s shell casings all over the place in the roadway.” We returned […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man locks ex-girlfriend in home during breakup, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment after police say he locked his girlfriend in a house and threatened to kill her. The incident happened on Feb. 9 on the 2700 block of Filmore in Bethel Grove. The woman told officers that she was staying with her […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Dolph
WREG

Houseguest accused of killing husband and wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after officers say he killed a husband and wife in Berclair last year. The shooting happened on Sept. 19 on the 3800 block of Macon Road. According to a release from District Attorney Amy Weirich, Michael Barkley, 34, was living with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA: Major heroin supplier for gangs convicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a man they described as a major heroin supplier for street gangs. 59-year-old Derrick Johnson has been convicted on two charges of criminal conspiracy to possess with intent to sell over 150 grams of heroin. Johnson was arrested following an undercover operation […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

George Floyd death: Jury deliberations to begin in trial of 3 officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jury deliberations are set to begin Wednesday in the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers. The officers were there when Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, but did not intervene, even as Floyd was dying. The defense argues the officers received poor training and […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WREG

Tire shop customer killed with his own weapon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a customer at a tire shop last year. Video surveillance recorded the shooting at Brothers Tire Service and Towing on Oct. 3. Investigators said Jerome Jamison, 28, was a store regular and began arguing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mpd#Murder#Memphis Police#The U S Marshals#Shundale Barnett
WREG

Tunica warns of armed robberies outside casinos

NOTE: A video package that aired on this story has been removed online. It contains images of persons of interest who were not charged with a crime. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects, wanted for a pair of armed robberies Saturday morning in the parking lot of two […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Collierville neighborhood concerned about TN license plate issues

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Residents in the Estanaula Trails community of Collierville are worried cameras they bought to fight crime are now ineffective. Those cameras, like others used by Bartlett Police, Germantown Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, are having trouble reading the state’s new license plates, particularly at night. Larry Hubbard is a member […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Owner places GPS in HVAC, tracks down thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police found him with an HVAC that was reported stolen. Jerry White is charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary after a theft was discovered from a construction site in Cordova. . Police said White stole a Goodman Furnace and an A-Coil from Regency […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

One killed in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Highland Heights on Monday, police say. Memphis police responded to the shooting around noon on the 3100 block of Faxon. Police said that preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they […]
WREG

Now that’s cold: Suspect stole shaved ice trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a man who they say stole a shaved ice trailer from a storage on Jan. 31. MPD said the suspect broke into Simply Self Storage around 4 a.m. on the 6700 block of Winchester Pointe Cove. Video surveillance showed the man pulling the shaved ice trailer from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Toddler beaten to death, mom’s boyfriend found guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted following the death of a 2-year-old, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday. A 29-year-old Whitehaven man, Marterrius Hite, has been convicted on charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, plus additional felony counts […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

4-year-old injured in road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis. Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage. The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of […]
WREG

WREG

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy