Wisconsin State

For the Record: Wisconsin election officials continue to refute false claims of widespread election fraud

By Naomi Kowles
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Officials from the Wisconsin Election Commission are continuing to knock down false claims of tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election in Wisconsin. This week, Wisconsin’s chief elections official Meagan Wolfe and the WEC’s technology director Rob Kehoe testified in front of the Assembly’s election committee to refute conspiracy claims made by a convicted felon before the same committee a week earlier.

“What we really caution people from is jumping to any kind of conclusion before you have the information–before you have the facts,” Wolfe said.

On Sunday, Wolfe and Kehoe sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss how they’re continuing to refute election misinformation in Wisconsin.

“There are more than 20 steps that would be required to insert just one artificial ballot into the system,” Kehoe said.

The Department of Justice will continue to fight subpoenas to testify in secret for Michael Gableman, who is leading the Assembly’s investigation of the elections. Wolfe said she has not yet spoken with Gableman since a January court ruling that allowed the subpoenas to go forward.

Watch the video at the top of the article for the full clips of the conversation.

Comments / 65

George Farr
2d ago

If it is false, it claims why not hand over the voter records , why now those cheat drop ballot boxes are not legal if not legal before you stuck them in parks, etc. & ruled now by a court they were illegal all votes need pulled back uncertified

Reply(23)
19
Mel1
2d ago

If there is voter fraud as claimed by Vos, prove it or stop this fake investigation. You have wasted almost $700000 taxpayers money.

Reply(6)
8
Robert
3d ago

But yet when it is found the liberals in this state won't prosecute. Ask Kenosha County Sherrif

Reply(7)
12
