For the Record: Wisconsin election officials continue to refute false claims of widespread election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — Officials from the Wisconsin Election Commission are continuing to knock down false claims of tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election in Wisconsin. This week, Wisconsin’s chief elections official Meagan Wolfe and the WEC’s technology director Rob Kehoe testified in front of the Assembly’s election committee to refute conspiracy claims made by a convicted felon before the same committee a week earlier.

“What we really caution people from is jumping to any kind of conclusion before you have the information–before you have the facts,” Wolfe said.

On Sunday, Wolfe and Kehoe sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss how they’re continuing to refute election misinformation in Wisconsin.

“There are more than 20 steps that would be required to insert just one artificial ballot into the system,” Kehoe said.

The Department of Justice will continue to fight subpoenas to testify in secret for Michael Gableman, who is leading the Assembly’s investigation of the elections. Wolfe said she has not yet spoken with Gableman since a January court ruling that allowed the subpoenas to go forward.

Watch the video at the top of the article for the full clips of the conversation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.