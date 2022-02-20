Blinken on Lavrov meeting: If Russia doesn't invade, I will be there

Related
UK says ‘serious doubts’ exist within Russian military about invading Ukraine
Britain believes there are figures within Russian military and security services who have “serious doubts” about invading Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to move more troops within 50km of the border. The claim, made on Monday, is understood to be based on western intelligence, although the concerns that...
Biden Administration Backtracks, Is Now Calling Russia's Attack on Ukraine an Invasion
Democrats and Republicans have referred to Russian troops entering Ukraine's eastern regions as an "invasion."
Biden Agrees to Meet With Putin if Russia Attack of Ukraine Doesn't Happen
"We are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," the White House stated Sunday night.
Deputy Virginia AG resigns after social media posts surface where she praised Capitol rioters as 'patriots'
A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned on Thursday after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as 'patriots,' falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and repeated conspiracy theories about voter fraud. A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Monique Miles' resignation and...
Washington Post
Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse
A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
I’m a former Moscow correspondent. Don’t let Vladimir Putin fool you: Russia’s war in Ukraine is only about one thing.
As towering skyscrapers rose in Moscow atop a pile of oil cash, Putin's government became more backwards-looking and isolated.
The US ambassador to the United Nations said Putin 'wants the world to travel back' to a 'time when empires ruled the world'
Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia would control Ukraine, Finland, parts of Poland and Turkey, and other European countries if Putin gets his way.
Trump's 'Days Are Numbered'—Kirschner Predicts Ex-President to Be Indicted
"It's not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming," the former U.S. Army prosecutor said Saturday.
Gen. Petraeus: Putin's preparing to deliver a Russian example of 'shock and awe'
Retired Four Star General David Petraeus joined "Your World" Monday to discuss if a Russian invasion of Ukraine is inevitable and whether Vladimir Putin has set his sights beyond Ukraine and into the Baltic states. GENERAL DAVID PETRAEUS: It’s very hard to say what he’s planning at this point other...
Tulsi Gabbard calls Kamala Harris' Russia marks were 'embarrassing': This is not rocket science
Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Hannity," calling out Kamala Harris’ "embarrassing" Russia remarks and saying the Vide President does not have the temperament to be the voice of the United States on the world stage. TULSI GABBARD: This is embarrassing. It’s hard...
Vladimir Putin and Russia are threatening the world, not just Ukraine. Here's how NATO can respond.
NATO needs to prepare for the reality of a more aggressive Russia in the face of tensions with Ukraine. It's time to strengthen alliances.
Putin says Macron told him Ukraine leadership is ready to implement Minsk peace deal
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron had told him Ukraine's leadership was ready to implement the Minsk peace process and was working on fresh ideas to hold elections in two breakaway regions. In televised remarks, Putin was responding to...
Donald Trump Predicts 'China's Going to Be Next,' Will Invade Taiwan
Trump suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping would follow the example of his "twin sister" Russian President Vladimir Putin by staging an invasion of Taiwan.
China Warns U.S. of 'Full-Scale Confrontation,' Talks Taiwan, Ukraine in Call
"We cannot simply use competition to define bilateral relations." Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was said to have told Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
‘This should terrify the nation’: the Trump ally seeking to run Arizona’s elections
Mark Finchem, a supporter of the ex-president’s ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election, could soon oversee voting in the state
Schumer, Durbin, and Whitehouse voted against vast majority of Trump minority appeals court nominees
Some of the top Democrat senators expected to be involved in advancing President Biden's Supreme Court nominee – who Biden promised would be a Black woman – voted against the vast majority of former President Donald Trump's appeals court nominees who were not white men. According to an...
Trump Calls Putin Moving Troops Into Ukraine for Peacekeeping 'Genius'
Trump said he "always knew" Putin wanted Ukraine and called the strategy "pretty savvy."
Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile
Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
Harvard economist and former Obama advisor says Russia is 'basically a big gas station' and is otherwise 'incredibly unimportant' in the global economy
On the brink of imposing sanctions on Russia, the US and Europe have sought to reduce a ripple effect that could destabilize their own economies.
Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’
A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
