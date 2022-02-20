ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken on Lavrov meeting: If Russia doesn't invade, I will be there

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's Dana Bash that his scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday "depends entirely on whether Russia invades or not."

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

