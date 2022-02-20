Troopers Arrest Three Juveniles For Multiple Burglaries- Millsboro

Millsboro- Delaware State Police arrested three juvenile males for burglary and related charges after breaking into multiple campers inside the Rehoboth Shores development early Saturday afternoon.

On February 19, 2022, the Delaware State Police responded to a residence on the 24000 block of Henlopen Boulevard, Millsboro for a burglary in progress. A live camera feed from within the residence captured the suspects, and information was relayed to responding troopers. Troopers established a perimeter and located the three juveniles in the area of Redwing Lane. A 13-year-old juvenile attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody shortly after without further incident. The 12-yearold suspect was taken into custody without incident. The 16-year-old juvenile fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Troopers discovered a discarded a firearm near the location of the juveniles which was also observed in the possession of the 13-year-old suspect.

Further investigation revealed the three suspects burglarized four other residences within the 24000 block of Henlopen Boulevard, Millsboro.

All three suspects were transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:

16-year-old

Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts

Degree (Felony)- 5 counts Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Theft Under $1,500

Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts

The 16-year-old male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Stevenson House on $62,000 secured bond.

13-year-old

Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts

Degree (Felony)- 5 counts Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Juvenile (Felony)

Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Theft Under $1,500

Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts

The 13-year-old male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian without a bond.

12-year-old

Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)- 5 counts

Degree (Felony)- 5 counts Attempt to Commit Theft Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Theft Under $1,500

Attempt to Commit Theft Under $1,500- 3 counts

The 12-year-old male was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and released to a guardian without a bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 022022 1033

