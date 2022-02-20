Police: SUNY Potsdam student from Hudson Valley fatally shot near campus

Police say a SUNY Potsdam student from the Hudson Valley was shot and killed near the school's campus.

Potsdam police responded to College Park Road in the village around 5:50 p.m. Friday following a report of an unconscious female.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell from Patterson, New York. Officials say Howell was killed close to the University’s Crane School of Music faculty parking Lot.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

State police charged Michael Snow, 31, of Massena, with second-degree murder. He was arraigned in the town of Potsdam court and was remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail.

Police say Snow does not have any affiliation with the school.

Howell was a cellist studying at the College's Crane School of Music and was set to graduate this upcoming June.

The school released a statement that says in part, “We are in disbelief at the sudden loss of one of our own... No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss."