AUGUSTA — The Mt. Abram boys basketball team’s offense is going into overdrive in the Class C South tournament. The seventh-seeded Roadrunners (13-7) have been scoring in bunches and bunches this season, and haven’t let their foot off the gas pedal at all in Augusta. On Monday, they cruised to an 87-58 win over No. 15 Boothbay in the quarterfinal round. It was a major victory in program history, as it was the first quarterfinal win for Mt. Abram since beating Livermore Falls 68-56 in the Class C West tournament in 1998.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO