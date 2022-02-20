ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Microsoft Excel 2019: Level 3

hawkeyecollege.edu
 3 days ago

Set yourself apart by learning the advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Learn...

www.hawkeyecollege.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
Reuters

France's Fnac Darty teams up with Google to improve online retail services

Feb 23 (Reuters) - French retailer Fnac Darty said on Wednesday it entered into a new partnership with tech giant Google (GOOGL.O), as it seeks to improve its online services. Under the new partnership, Fnac Darty's websites will use Google's Cloud Retail Search, a solution designed to help customers find products more easily.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy