Microsoft Excel 2019: Level 3

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
Feb 23 (Reuters) - French retailer Fnac Darty said on Wednesday it entered into a new partnership with tech giant Google (GOOGL.O), as it seeks to improve its online services. Under the new partnership, Fnac Darty's websites will use Google's Cloud Retail Search, a solution designed to help customers find products more easily.
