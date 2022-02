Among the seven pitchers who made at least five starts for the Sox, Houck ranked second in ERA (3.52), first in expected ERA (3.20 as calculated by BaseballSavant.com), and first in strikeout percentage (30.5 percent). He combined nasty stuff with poise, maturity, and competitiveness, allowing him to be a consistent contributor whenever the Sox handed him the ball. He did not allow more than three earned runs in any start, whether in the second game of the regular season (5 innings, 2 earned runs, 8 strikeouts) or the second to last (five perfect innings and eight strikeouts against the Nationals).

