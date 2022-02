The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Persistent voices get attention. Regarding the state of the economy, the GOP has a messaging advantage over Democrats. Gov. DeSantis touts Florida’s healthy economy as an example of his leadership, and he should. The same platforms amplifying his voice also beat the drum of dire inflation. Conservative media warns the economy is in shambles, except Florida, and it’s the fault of the current administration.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO