The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 14, who is missing from Little Flower Children’s Service in Wading River. Autumn left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River, on Saturday at approximately 5:40 p.m. on her own and without permission, Riverhead Police said in a press release Sunday. She left in an unknown direction with an unknown destination, police said. No foul play is suspected, according to the press release.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO