Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
Canada official: Emergency powers removed after blockade end

TORONTO — (AP) — Senior government officials say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Wednesday he is removing emergency powers police can invoke after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the occupation of downtown Ottawa. Trudeau invoked the powers...
Watch this news correspondent switch between six different languages—fluently—in Kyiv report

In many places around the world, being able to speak more than one language isn't uncommon. But being able to speak six? That's unusual just about everywhere. Philip Crowther is an International Affiliate Correspondent for the Associated Press. He hails from Luxembourg, a tiny country nestled between Belgium, France and Germany, so perhaps it's not surprising—though still impressive—that he speaks at least Luxembourgish, French and German fluently.
