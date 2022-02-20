ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Winter Storm Watch Sunday Evening Through Tuesday

By Pete Hanson
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Minnesota in effect from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. A band of 12 to...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJON

Snowfall Totals in Central Minnesota from Monday

UNDATED -- Central Minnesota saw the most snow from Monday's first wave of snow. Some of the top snow totals according to the National Weather Service:. Here in the St. Cloud metro area, the National Weather Service says Waite Park officially had 1.3 inches of snow. St. Cloud has officially...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

More Snow Expected on Tuesday in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Snow will become more widespread Tuesday morning, with travel impacts expected across the region. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Here's how much more snow we're expecting by the time it ends Tuesday evening. Very cold wind chill values are expected for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Stearns, Benton Counties

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Benton. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will settle in behind Tuesday's system, leading to wind chills 25 to 30 below zero through Wednesday morning. The normal highs for St....
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

5 Things To Know Ahead Of The Snow Storm

Minnesota is getting a lot more snow. If you thought we'd see an early spring, Mother Nature is proving you wrong. There are five things you need to know in order to prepare for the storm. 1. There's a Winter Storm Warning now through 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A warning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Mora, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Little Falls, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022. -- Royalton (3-year-old pre-school and morning MAP cancelled) If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
ROYALTON, MN
WJON

8 Signs MN Spring Is Right Around The Corner, Really!

It's hard to believe with the weather we've been experiencing in Minnesota, but spring is right around the corner. Even though we're in a Winter Storm Warning, signs of a looming spring are all around us. Don't believe me? See for yourself below. Fat Tuesday is just one week away!...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Weather Announcements for Monday February 21st, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 21st, 2022. - St. Francis Xavier in Sartell has canceled 4th and 5th grade youth group for Monday night. SPORTS:. - Studio B. Dance Studio in Sartell has canceled all dance classes Monday. - St. Cloud Park and Recreation Volleyball...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

10 Best Places To Get Margaritas According To Yellow Pages

Is it a coincidence that we have a Winter Storm Warning on National Margarita Day in central Minnesota? I don't think so. I think Mother Nature knew exactly what she was doing. But, here's a pro-tip. If you plan to make margarita slushies with the snow today, make sure you don't use the yellow stuff. If you're not in the mood to make them yourself, here are some of the best places around St. Cloud to get a margarita today according to Yellow Pages!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Storm Watch#Central Minnesota
WJON

Friday’s Forecast is Going to Blow You Away

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of central Minnesota on Friday. It will be in effect from noon until 9:00 p.m. Friday with sustained winds between 25 and 30 miles an hour and wind gusts up to 50 miles an hour. Gusty winds...
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Climate Prediction Center Releases Spring Weather Outlook

UNDATED -- After a rollercoaster ride of temperatures throughout the winter months, what can we expect for this spring?. The Climate Prediction Center released its three month spring weather outlook for March, April and May. They say much of the country, including here in Minnesota, is leaning to be warmer...
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Have You Seen this Near Glenwood? It Has A Special Meaning

This picture was posted on Facebook on the "Quirky Minnesota Places" group. This is something that you may drive past and wonder what the reason is for the boots on fenceposts. From the Facebook post:. Near Glenwood, MN. This row of old boots was started by a farmer who would...
GLENWOOD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WJON

St. Cloud School District Cancels All After School Activities

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has canceled all after school activities for Friday. The news comes on the heels of the strong winds blowing through central Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and Blizzard Warning through 9:00 p.m. Friday as winds are...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Get Ready To ‘Spring Forward’ In Less Than A Month

Is there anything better than having more light during the daytime? I didn't think so either. Winter months can be especially hard on people who crave sunlight. Let's face it, 4 p.m. is way too early for the sun to go down. Luckily, we've almost made it through the worst...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

43rd Annual Trivia Weekend Kicks Returns to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The largest trivia contest in central Minnesota is returning this weekend. KVSC's 43rd annual Trivia Weekend kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday afternoon. The 38-hour nonstop trivia marathon features a variety of questions from movies, music, sports, science and history. Roughly nine questions are asked every hour, and teams are awarded points for each correct answer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

DNR Offering Free Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday marks the first of four Free Park Days in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks Saturday in an effort to get people outdoors and enjoying nature. Minnesota State Parks are open year-round to give people places to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy