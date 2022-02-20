ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wilderness in the city: the best parks in Anchorage

By Brendan Sainsbury
lonelyplanet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps unsurprisingly for a frontier city, the city parks of Anchorage are large, multi-faceted spaces whose character suggests the surrounding wilderness. Aside from kids’ playgrounds and fields playing host to informal games of softball, park visitors can bank on seeing foraging bears, grazing moose, and – should the weather cooperate –...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

The 14 Best National Parks in California

California's geographical diversity is by far its greatest asset. It's rare that in one state you can hit up the beach, hike mountains, explore dense forests and wander through the desert. But in California, it's all possible. And often, you don't have to travel far to get from one landscape to the next. The Golden State has the most national parks of any state in the U.S. and that doesn't include its numerous other National Park Service-designated sites and monuments. To help you pick the best places to visit, U.S. News rounded up California's top national parks and sites most worthy of a trip or detour. (Note: Some of the following destinations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSLTV

Garbage fire dumped in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah— Park City firefighters responded to extinguish a garbage truck fire at Silver Creek Dr. Tuesday afternoon according to a facebook post. Fortunately, the garbage truck was able to dump the load preventing damage to the truck. Park City Fire engine 33, 37, ambulance 37, water tender...
PARK CITY, UT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Why is the BWCA a wilderness and not a national park?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher. One of Jason Krogman's summer traditions as a teenager was as Minnesotan as flannel: He would join his father and family friends on fishing trips into the Boundary Waters. Krogman, of Cottage Grove, remembered seeing signs during...
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
lonelyplanet.com

Anchorage's best museums showcase seaplanes, Alaska Native art and much more

Most visitors to Anchorage just pass through the city on their way to vigorous wilderness pursuits. Yet scattered around the metropolitan area, more than half dozen museums offer a quieter, less energy-intensive way to learn about this lightly populated state. Here are seven places where you can encounter some of the stirring objects, traditions and stories that reflect Alaska’s unique character.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial Park#Downtown Anchorage#Lake Park#Greenbelt Park#Dog Park#Travel#Denali#Nordic#Alaskan
lonelyplanet.com

Anchorage’s best neighborhoods are full of breweries, bike trails and bear sightings

Founded a little over a century ago, Anchorage, Alaska, is a young city whose neighborhoods have a newness and spaciousness you won’t find in denser, older burgs. Urban districts this far north are spread out and subtly influenced by the yawning wilderness that surrounds them. And you might be surprised at just how cosmopolitan some of them are: Anchorage is home to the single most statistically diverse neighborhood in the US.
RETAIL
lonelyplanet.com

Here are the best tips to get around Kauaʻi

There are only two main roadways on Kauaʻi – Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) and Kaumualiʻi Highway (Route 50) – and the island is 25 miles long and 33 miles wide. This means getting around the Garden Island isn’t very difficult – if you have a car.
LIFESTYLE
The Millennial Source

The 4 best cities for runners in the US

Out of thousands of places in the United States, what makes four of them the best cities for runners? For a city to place in our ranking, they need at least four of the following: an active and supportive running community, ample trails and tracks, plenty of gyms, a decent walkability score and temperate weather.
EUGENE, OR
lonelyplanet.com

March calendar alert: These US National Parks release permits and tickets this month

Even though those warm summer days may feel far away, if you're planning to visit a US National Park, you need to some calendar alerts for the month of March. As some National Parks in the United States have recorded record traffic, several of them have introduced reservation and permitting systems in order to control crowds and offer visitors a better experience. Many of those permits and tickets go up for grabs during the month of March.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy