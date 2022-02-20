Dangerous driving stunts on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Another video is being circulated of drivers doing dangerous stunts in the city of New Orleans. A viewer shared with us a video she took on I-10 during...www.wwltv.com
Living in New Orleans is like living in Afghanistan and NOPD, Mayor, DA, or the Chief can do nothing about it.
probably some 15 year olds in a stolen car celebrating another robbery they committed.
When are authorizes going to do something about these stunts and crime period.
