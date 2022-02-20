Dangerous driving stunts on I-10 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old who was last seen leaving her home to go to school on Wednesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, 16-year-old Lauryn Webber’s guardians last saw her leaving her home on the way to Edna Karr High School around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Webber was wearing her school uniform and has not been seen or heard from since.

