13 ‘High Tech’ Items Future Generations Won’t Understand

Looking back on your life can either be an inspiration or a nightmare. The events that scared you and made you stronger, are the life lessons. The items you look back on and remember fondly, that’s nostalgia. It’s nostalgia that makes us think of those days gone by as the good...
We travel because we love the experiences that we gain. We love the people and cultures that we encounter, and despite the hiccups that may come, we often leave filled up and rejuvenated. This is what Professor K.J. Hughes had in mind when he launched D.C.‘s cultural hub, Manifest.
There are those who walk among us that believe numbers and mathematics play a larger part in our lives than we'd like to believe. Those people feel that numbers can uncover hidden aspects of your life and your personality. There are some that believe that numbers can also predict the future.
A NICKEL featuring third US President Thomas Jefferson has sold for more than $400 online. When it comes to Jefferson nickels in general, not many of them will hold a lot of value unless highly graded. This is in part due to the mintage volume for each year being quite...
Renowned author and scholar Dr. Jessica B. Harris has dedicated her career to the study of foods across the African Diaspora. With the opening of African/American: Making the Nation's Table, an exhibition celebrating the vast contribution of Black chefs, farmers, and food and drink producers to American food, she's offering a poignant and powerful visual presentation to illustrate what she has long affirmed: African American food is not solely that—it is far more. To be sure, African American food is American food.
Zendaya and Tom first met on the set of Spiderman in 2016: Fast forward six years of romance rumors and they have officially bought a house together. Their plans for the property are WILD... Taking it back to his roots, the Richmond-based five-bedroom property is close to where Tom Holland,...
The Belafonte legacy of service is not only continuing on, but evolving with the tech-driven times we’re living in now. The Belafonte name is synonymous with not only entertainment excellence, but social justice thanks to the family’s commitment to decades of equity work, led by its famed patriarch Harry. Now, thanks to his daughter Gina, their legacy of service is not only continuing on, but evolving with the tech-driven times we’re living in now.
I find that on the odd occasion — if I’m being honest, on quite a lot of the even ones, too – I behave in a contradictory manner. When I have things that I must do, I don’t want to do anything at all. The moment I finally have nothing to do, however, I start searching for anything to do. It is an arbitrary phenomenon, but not one unique to me.
Teaching kids about Black history is more important than ever - and this Black History Month we love the wide array of children's books that help little ones learn about and celebrate Black history in February and all year round. Childrens’ rights activist Marian Wright Edelman famously said, “You can't...
The other day, I walked into a very popular Jersey Shore diner. I was sickened by what I found at my booth. I know, I'm being overdramatic. Do you know how sometimes major brands get creative with marketing?. At first, I thought that this was some new slogan. Nope. This...
All manner of croaks, chirps, and deep trombone moans permeate Earth's waters, just like the cacophony of sounds that fill its forest air. For example, reefs are surprisingly noisy places, and many of the noisemakers are fish. "We've known for a long time that some fish make sounds, but fish...
As it turns out, the very cosmic rock we're living on at this moment may be considered an intelligent being. While the phrase doesn't necessarily mean the planet Earth will turn out to be a real-life Ego the Living Planet, a team of researchers say in a recent study the planet does, in fact, show similar processes other living, intelligent beings possess.
Warning: Spoiler ahead.Another day, another Wordle.You're in luck this Wednesday because the New York Times has actually made today's answer reasonably simple. This comes after criticism from irked players that the viral game had suddenly become much more challenging following their takeover. On the flip side, some have found the game way too easy and have turned to Quordle, a new puzzle in which you have to solve four five-letter words simultaneously.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYou can't please everyone. If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word which refreshes daily.A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.Hint? It's one to be treasured.The answer for #249 is "TROVE", a store of valuable or delightful things.Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
This piece originally ran on Big Think. When crossword puzzles first swept across North America in the mid-1920s, The New York Times sneered, calling them “a familiar form of madness” and the next fad after Mahjong. Claims that these puzzles were good mental exercise and a way to expand one’s personal lexicon, via a dictionary, were dismissed.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A literary success at 25, Manu Pillai first’s book, The Ivory Throne-Chronicles of the House of Travancore, is set to be converted into a Web series. The Sahitya Kala Yuva Puraskar 2017 awardee for historical non-fiction said, “It was...
Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
If you are familiar with NFTs, you will probably already know that one of the most prominent spheres non-fungible tokens have entered is art. It is precisely because of this that the idea of merging the possibilities of NFTs and the needs of museums might not come as a surprise to those who have already been tapping into or keeping an eye out on the NFT story.
When Debbie Millman launched her now-iconic podcast Design Matters in 2005, it was the very first podcast about design. Seventeen years later, the designer, educator, and branding consultant has expanded the definition of design to include a wild variety of creatives who make things happen, be it a book, a song, or a work of art. “It’s about a deliberate choice to create something,” she told me on a recent Zoom call.
What is that legendary song by the late country star Keith Whitley? Ahh yes, you say it best, When You Say Nothing at All. What a great song and what a great sentiment. In the song, Whitley is extolling the virtues of non-verbal communication. Some people would call that a love language, I would call that being smart because I usually find myself in my worst trouble after I have opened my mouth.
Comments / 0