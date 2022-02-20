13 ‘High Tech’ Items Future Generations Won’t Understand

Warning: Spoiler ahead.Another day, another Wordle.You're in luck this Wednesday because the New York Times has actually made today's answer reasonably simple. This comes after criticism from irked players that the viral game had suddenly become much more challenging following their takeover. On the flip side, some have found the game way too easy and have turned to Quordle, a new puzzle in which you have to solve four five-letter words simultaneously.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYou can't please everyone. If you're new to the game, the premise is simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word which refreshes daily.A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.A grey square means that the letter isn't in the word at all.Hint? It's one to be treasured.The answer for #249 is "TROVE", a store of valuable or delightful things.Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

