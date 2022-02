More than 10,000 Alabama workers are now receiving bonuses of up to $1,500 through a stimulus package program that benefits childcare workers. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, 1,278 childcare providers – roughly 65% of all o in the businesses in the state – applied for and were approved for grants in December 2021 and January 2022. The grants cover bonuses of up to $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees. In all, some 10,065 employees will receive the money.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO