McEachin Announces $15.7 Million in Electric Vehicle Funds Headed to Virginia in 2022 Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

By Contributed
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced that Virginia will receive $15,745,244 this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along key roads and highways. Passed by the Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Biden, these investments will create good-paying jobs...

Comments / 10

wasted outlander
3d ago

just remember diesel powered generators are powering Ev's stations, 🙄🤔 that's really a good idea ..no way to escape fossil fuels ⛽ 😆 🤣 green is not the way .

Reply
5
Debbie Snelson Comer
3d ago

good because no one will be able to afford them.you tell me how a apartment complex is going to charge 100 cars at night

Reply
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
