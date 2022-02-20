McEachin Announces $15.7 Million in Electric Vehicle Funds Headed to Virginia in 2022 Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced that Virginia will receive $15,745,244 this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along key roads and highways. Passed by the Democratic Congress and signed into law by President Biden, these investments will create good-paying jobs...www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Comments / 10