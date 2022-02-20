Fred McLaughlin appointed new chair of Phoebe Sumter Board

AMERICUS — The Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Board of Directors has appointed Fred McLaughlin to replace Robbie Latimore as board chairman. Latimore recently was honored by the board for her service and support to the hospital and the community.

“Dr. Latimore has been a strong advocate and supporter of Phoebe Sumter during her tenure on the board,” Phoebe Sumter Medical Center interim CEO Susan Bruns said in a news release. “She worked closely with hospital administration and was committed to ensuring citizens of Sumter County and surrounding areas have access to quality health care.”

Latimore has served on the Phoebe Sumter Board of Directors since 2009 and as chair since 2017. She was instrumental in the development of the Patient and Family Advisory Council and attended the meetings regularly representing the Board of Directors. Latimore transitioned off the board, as she and her husband are relocating to her hometown of Dublin.

“It has been my honor and pleasure to serve the community as a member of the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center Board of Directors since its inception in 2009,” she said. “My primary focus was always excellent patient care. I am delighted that Sumter and surrounding counties are the beneficiaries of our hospital that is a beacon for outstanding and caring patient care, and continually on the cutting edge of technology. Sumter and surrounding counties are indeed blessed.”

McLaughlin is a professor of biology at Fort Valley State University, where he teaches microbiology. He has earned numerous degrees, including Doctor of Education from Argosy University in Sarasota, Fla. Additionally, he is involved in the community, working with many youth groups and other services of the educational system in Americus. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2010.

“One of my favorites quotes is, ‘Your customers don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,’” McLaughlin said. “As members of the Phoebe Sumter board of directors, it is our responsibility to work side by side with the hospital to ensure the needs of those we serve have access to quality, affordable and compassionate care.

“I am honored with this opportunity to help continue the important work this board has already undertaken to improve the well-being of our citizens.”