ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fire Blazes Through Back Of The Yards Residence; No Injuries Reported

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood that left four adults and three children displaced Sunday morning. The fire started around 8:09 a.m. on the 4600 block of South Wood, according to CFD. Heavy smoke...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter Injured In Big Blaze At Fayette County Salvage Yard

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was hospitalized after a large fire broke out at a salvage yard in Fayette County. The first flames erupted around 11:30 in an area of Marsh Auto Salvage, where crews remove engines and transmissions. With multiple flammable materials, the fire took off, consuming one building heavily damaging another. The giant flames and thick black smoke were captured on camera. Warning: explicit language Employees helped in fire operations by removing vehicles — many of them with gasoline and other materials in them — directly away from the fire. Firefighters said they had a hard time battling the blaze because there were no nearby hydrants or homes for water supply. (Photo Credit: KDKA) There’s been no word on the hospitalized firefighter’s condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
DAWSON, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst fire causes $130,000 in damages, no injuries reported

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Fire responded to several calls regarding a housefire on Buckeye Road around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, Eggertsville Hose Company reported the second floor was fully engulfed in flames. Five other companies helped extinguish the fire. All occupants of the house exited safely with no injuries. They […]
AMHERST, NY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Resident Dies of Injuries In House Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A resident died Tuesday after a fire burned a home in a San Jose neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. The San Jose Fire Department said the fire burned a single-story, single-family home on Debra Way just south of Interstate 280 and west of San Tomas Expressway. A mail carrier who was in the area smelled smoke and called 911 at around 4:12 p.m., the department said. Within seven minutes of arrival, firefighters found a man in a back bedroom, said fire department Battalion Chief Patrick Chung. “That victim was extricated and first aid was immediately rendered,” said Chung. “The patient...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
The Independent

Freezing woman survives for two days on floating mattress after getting stuck on lake in -10C temperatures

A stranded woman was reportedly discovered after floating for two days on a blow-up mattress in the middle of an Oklahoma lake.After drifting along for nearly two miles on the inflatable raft in -2C temperatures on Wednesday and -10C on Thursday, per World Weather, the woman drifted ashore before being rescued at train tracks near Lake Texoma.Train Conductor Cristhian Sosa and Train Engineer Justin Luster came across the woman while on their regular southbound trip aboard a freight train from Madill, Oklahoma, to Irving, Texas, reports KRMG. She was holding onto the mattress, waving her arms and shouting for help.“She...
ACCIDENTS
MIX 107.9

Miss Alabama Dies After Car Accident

Miss Alabama 2021 Zoe Sozo Bethel has died eight days after head injuries sustained in a car accident. The 27-year-old was involved in an accident on February 10 and was taken to hospital. Zoe’s parents confirmed her death on her Instagram page saying that she passed away in Miami.  ‘Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yards#Chicago Fire Department#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Cbs#Cta#Cfd#Building Department
KLTV

Fire destroys vacant Marshall home; no injuries reported

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters battled a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Small Street Saturday morning. Reginald Cooper, the chief of the Marshall Fire Department, said fire crews were dispatched out to the structure fire at 7:10 a.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

Huge Fire Reported at Farmington Residence

Fire crews responded to a large structure fire on Forest Hills Drive in Farmington. There was a large fire official presence at the scene as crews worked to put out the blaze. Police said no injuries were reported. Newington fire officials said they provided station coverage for Farmington. Several nearby...
FARMINGTON, CT
Daily Herald

No injuries reported in Lincolnshire garage fire

No injuries were reported from a fire Wednesday afternoon in the detached garage of a Lincolnshire house. Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District officials said they were called to the home on the 200 block of Olde Half Day Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in the garage. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the roof of the building.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy