Fire Blazes Through Back Of The Yards Residence; No Injuries Reported

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was hospitalized after a large fire broke out at a salvage yard in Fayette County. The first flames erupted around 11:30 in an area of Marsh Auto Salvage, where crews remove engines and transmissions. With multiple flammable materials, the fire took off, consuming one building heavily damaging another. The giant flames and thick black smoke were captured on camera. Warning: explicit language Employees helped in fire operations by removing vehicles — many of them with gasoline and other materials in them — directly away from the fire. Firefighters said they had a hard time battling the blaze because there were no nearby hydrants or homes for water supply. (Photo Credit: KDKA) There’s been no word on the hospitalized firefighter’s condition. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

DAWSON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO