Ireland lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy after testing positive for coronavirus on his birthday.The Ulster captain produced the result during routine testing when the Irish squad and management arrived into camp two days ago.Henderson, who turned 30 on Monday, is isolating at home after the positive case was confirmed.“Iain Henderson produced a positive Covid result during the routine testing of squad and management upon arrival into camp on Monday evening,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.“The positive result has since been confirmed. Iain is well and has left...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO