Fireworks at closing of Beijing Winter Olympics

 3 days ago

Fireworks marked the close of the Beijing Games, signaling the...

Police clear street in bid to end Ottawa siege

Police aggressively pushed back protesters in Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, seizing trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country's Parliament building. (Feb. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/55fa23c2415b493d9ce88f30cd1667b6.
2022 Winter Olympics bring NBC lowest TV ratings for Games

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The 2022 Beijing Olympics drew the smallest TV audience for an Olympics in recorded history, according to data released by NBC on Wednesday. NBC reported that an average of 11.4 million viewers watched its prime time Winter Games coverage. The network previously reported that the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, averaged 19.8 million in primetime.
Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
AP Top Stories February 22 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 22nd: Russian troops ordered into Ukraine separatist areas; UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Ukraine; Canada extends emergency powers to quell protests; Volcanic eruption in Sicily. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
On This Day: 23 February 2010

Abbey Road Studios, made famous by The Beatles, was listed by the U.K. government as an historic building. (Feb. 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e5a29a54f06245cfa85fa596ee573cf0.
Canada official: Emergency powers removed after blockade end

TORONTO — (AP) — Senior government officials say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Wednesday he is removing emergency powers police can invoke after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions as well as the occupation of downtown Ottawa. Trudeau invoked the powers...
Analysis: Will sanctions' bite deter Russia?

Analysts debate the effectiveness of Western sanctions aimed at Russia as the U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of crossing a red line by rolling over Ukraine's border into separatist regions. (Feb. 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
