Ottawa County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 14:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for late Monday and Tuesday

Read below the latest messages from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI and Des Moines, IA. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service La Crosse WI 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. MNZ079-086>088-WIZ017-029-032>034-210515- /O.NEW.KARX.WW.Y.0008.220222T0000Z-220223T0000Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-Trempealeau- Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 312 PM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Michigan State
County
Ottawa County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
#Flood#Ice Jam#Radar#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carlisle, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for western Kentucky. Target Area: Carlisle; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Northern Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 615 AM CST. * At 546 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fulgham, or 7 miles northeast of Clinton, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hickman, southeastern Carlisle and northern Graves Counties, including the following locations... Lowes and Fancy Farm. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage HEAVY PRECIPITATION TONIGHT THOUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING Heavy precipitation will begin shortly and continue overnight into early Friday morning, tapering off after 6 AM. Across the Anchorage Bowl, temperatures will remain warm enough due to a increased southeasterly wind, that rain is expected for the duration; along Upper Hillside and Eagle River, a rain/snow mix will is likely for the duration. Snow may mix in with the rain early Friday morning as the precipitation comes to an end. Any snowfall accumulations will be minor.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TODAY .A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Ballard; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; McCracken WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. The highest freezing rain accumulations are expected to be from the Ozark Foothills to far Western Kentucky. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of Interstate 57 and 24. * WHEN...From 12 PM today to 6 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be expected. The first will enter Southeast Missouri this afternoon and spread across all of the warning area for the evening and overnight hours. The second will be from midday Thursday on through the afternoon across the Ozark Foothills of Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch the precipitation to just rain.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashland, Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 21:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashland; Holmes; Knox; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Holmes, Ashland, Wayne, Morrow, Marion, Knox and Richland counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall rapidly into the teens overnight.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected, which could be heavy at times during the day both Wednesday and Thursday, including a few isolated thunderstorms. Total sleet accumulation up to one inch with ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Roads will likely deteriorate quickly during the mid to late morning and become slick and hazardous, which could impact the morning or evening commute.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Cleburne; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Johnson; Lawrence; Marion; Newton; Pope; Randolph; Searcy; Sharp; Stone; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Pope. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Lawrence and Randolph. In north central Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Sharp, Stone and Van Buren. In western Arkansas, Johnson. * WHEN...Through Noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Marshall FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL

