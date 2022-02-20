Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 00:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Marshall FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay, Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and Hazel Green. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
