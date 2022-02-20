ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herbst Scores Strong Fourth-Place Drive at Daytona

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Race Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst picked up right where he left off last year by scoring a strong fourth-place finish in the season-opening NASCAR...

speedwaydigest.com

Speedway Digest

Frontline Enterprises Continues Support of Todd Gilliland

One of the first partners to commit to the NASCAR Cup Series with Todd Gilliland in 2022 was Frontline Enterprises, a longtime partner of Gilliland and the Gilliland racing family. Frontline Enterprises will now be the primary partner of Gilliland for the critical West Coast swing to begin the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Indianapolis 500 Veteran Rager Dies at 73

Roger Rager, who raced in the 1980 Indianapolis 500 with an engine block found in a junkyard, died Feb. 16. He was 73. Nebraska native Rager started racing in 1968 and made his name in the 1970s with sprint car victories at many tracks before coming to Indianapolis in 1978 with his small, low-budget team. He finally qualified for what would be his only career start in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” in 1980.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Fontana

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 2 – 200 laps / 400 miles. Auto Club Speedway (2.0-mile oval) – Fontana, Calif. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 12 sets for the race. (11 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) Tire...
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

Wallace Scores Second-Place Finish in Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 McDonalds Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. What are your emotions like after finishing second in tonight’s Daytona 500?. “Yeah, first of all, that's pretty damn cool to win the 500 in I think the first attempt, maybe not -- but (first) full season for him, so congrats to Austin (Cindric). What could have been, right? Man, need to talk about some happy stuff here. Just dejected, but the thing that keeps me up is just the hard work that we put into our speedway stuff and the hard work from everybody at 23XI, proud of them, can't thank them enough. I knew this was a big move last year for me to go out and be competitive, and we're showing that. It's always the first race of the season and you're getting through everything, but when you come out of the gates like that, it's empowering, it's encouraging. So thanks, everybody, back at the shop, McDonald's, almost got them another one -- back-to-back superspeedway wins. That would have been awesome, especially with it being the 500. But just short. I thought our Toyota teammates did good work until they got picked off one, two, three throughout the race, so we just had to survive.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Daytona 500

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our goal today was to race smart and push hard when we needed to in order to get to the finish. I am really proud of these Black Rifle Coffee Company guys because we accomplished what we wanted; to get in position late in the race and have a shot at a good finish. An 11th-place finish is a great start for this No. 42 Petty GMS team and we are looking forward to Fontana and the rest of the season.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Subway Racing: Kevin Harvick Fontana Advance

● Subway® restaurants is back with Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Subway put its Eat Fresh Refresh™ on the fast track by becoming a primary sponsor of the championship-winning NASCAR Cup Series team last year and Harvick delivered. He finished among the top-10 in each of the three races where Subway was the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Ford Mustang. Harvick finished second in his Subway debut Sept. 18 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, ninth in the very next race Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and third Oct. 24 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. In 2022, Harvick earned his own Subway signature sub – the Full-Throttle Ham – which features thin-sliced Black Forest ham, crispy hickory-smoked bacon, pepper-jack cheese, and lettuce and tomato on fresh-baked artisan Italian bread, all finished with yellow mustard. It is available exclusively on Subway.com and the Subway app, and can be delivered straight to your door via Subway Delivery, powered by DoorDash. Subway has a $0 delivery fee on all Subway Delivery orders and guests can still earn and redeem Subway MyWay® Rewards points.
MOTORSPORTS
