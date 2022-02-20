Moe's Southwest Grill: Free kids meal with adult entrée purchase today, Feb. 20

DoorDash and McDonald's have come to new financial agreement for 2023. According to The Wall Street Journal, the food delivery app will lower the 15.5% base commission that it charges the fast food chain on each order. The new fee will be 14.1% on orders placed by DashPass subscribers or 11.6% on those for non-subscribers. However, if the DoorDash driver has to wait more than four minutes for the food to be ready, the commission will rise to reflect each passing minute. Increased fees go up to 20.1% for subscriber orders or 17.6% for non-subscribers.

