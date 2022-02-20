ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, MN

Police: Golden Valley drive-by shooting injures 1

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — One person was reported to be critically hurt in a drive-by shooting in Golden Valley, police said.

It happened about 8:35 p.m. Saturday near Duluth Street and N. Regent Avenue, police said in a statement.

The Star Tribune reports police released little information as the investigation is continuing, but said multiple shots were fired in an incident that involved two vehicles.

No information was released about the injured person, who was taken to a hospital.

On Sunday morning, interim police chief Scott Nadeau provided a brief update via email, saying that the shooting is still under investigation and the victim is expected to survive.

