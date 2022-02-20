ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join states that have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, but the state senator behind the bill acknowledged the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton’s bill, which would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable only by a civil fine.

“What we’re doing is basically trying to just make sure that we are not locking people up on marijuana charges,” Singleton said. An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

However, he acknowledged the outlook for the bill is, “not bright considering it is an election year.”

Twenty-seven states have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, and 18 have legalized small amounts of marijuana for adult recreational use.

The Alabama bill would also do away with jail time for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana for personal use— making it a misdemeanor until a person racks up multiple violations. Trafficking laws would still apply. Singleton said it was his intent to only address two ounces or less, and will revert to that if the bill comes to the Senate floor.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Recreational marijuana bill advances in Maryland House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House advanced legislation Wednesday to legalize recreational marijuana in the state, if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November. The House gave preliminary approval to two separate measures. The first would put the matter on the ballot. The second includes steps that would...
The Associated Press

Missouri House bill could let more school staff carry guns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House endorsed legislation Wednesday that could allow more school employees to be trained to carry guns as protection officers. Under current state law, teachers and administrators already can be designated as school protection officers if they complete 112 hours of basic training and an additional 18 hours every two years.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
The Associated Press

Indiana governor signals support for trans girls sports ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled support Wednesday for contentious proposals moving through the Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls school sports and place restrictions on teaching about racism and political issues. The Republican governor told reporters that he was waiting to...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota GOP senators reject LGBTQ support resolution

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans rejected a proposed resolution on Wednesday that would have commended the state’s LGBTQ and Native American Two Spirit community, offering no explanation and hearing no opposition testimony. Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba brought the resolution to state that the “Legislature recognizes...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Advocates hopeful assisted suicide bill passes this year

Advocates of what’s become a perennial bill that would allow terminally ill adults in Connecticut to request medication to help them die expressed optimism Wednesday this could be the year the proposal finally gets voted on by the full House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ap#Democratic
The Associated Press

Prospects for Indiana tax cuts boosted by governor’s support

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators pushing for significant tax cuts are now getting some support from Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor has sided for months with state Senate Republican leaders reluctant to embrace major tax cuts, citing uncertainty about the economy despite recent big growth in state tax collections that led House Republicans to push a plan for broad business and individual tax cuts.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Associated Press

Ahmaud Arbery’s hometown hopes for change after convictions

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he ran on a residential street remained free for more than two months, with police and prosecutors appearing to accept their story that the young Black man was a fleeing criminal who turned and attacked before being fatally shot.
The Associated Press

Who are the jurors in the federal trial over Floyd killing?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Twelve people began deliberations Wednesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 killing of the 46-year-old Black man. All of the eight women and four men on the jury appear to be white.
The Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers clear way for mobile sports bets to begin

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have cleared the way for the state’s casinos to begin accepting mobile sports bets from gamblers in the state next month. The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved the state Racing Commission’s mobile sports betting rule, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The new rule will take effect March 4.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Marijuana rule changes spark criticism in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The agency charged with setting up New Mexico’s marijuana industry is proposing changes to existing rules less than a month before recreational sales are scheduled to begin, sparking criticism from some who are preparing to open new businesses. The Cannabis Control Division heard...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy