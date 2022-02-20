ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Skydivers crash to ground after parachutes fail in deadly tandem jump, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Olympian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo skydivers came crashing to the ground during a tandem jump after both the main and backup parachutes malfunctioned, Texas police told news outlets. One was an instructor and the other was a student, Skydive Houston, the business that conducted the jump, said in a statement shared Feb. 20....

