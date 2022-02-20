Skydivers crash to ground after parachutes fail in deadly tandem jump, Texas cops say

A sixth person connected to what police have called a murder-suicide has died of injuries he sustained in the violent attack, Texas authorities said. Xzavier Milazzo, the 2o-year-old son of the suspected gunman, was disconnected from life support and pronounced dead late Monday night. Kevin Milazzo, 40, is suspected to have killed four other people on Feb. 5, Corsicana police said, before turning the gun on himself. Officers responding to a 911 call made just after midnight on Saturday found the bodies of Milazzo’s mother and stepfather, Bill and Connie Mimms. Milazzo had allegedly shot the couple before driving to another home, where he killed another of his sons, 21-year-old Joshua Milazzo, and the 4-year-old son of a former girlfriend. “These young men were lights to this world and had incredible futures ahead of them,” a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page in commemoration of Xzavier and Joshua. Two other victims injured in the attack remained hospitalized as of Tuesday. Their names were not released by authorities.

