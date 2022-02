A partnership between Capital Region BOCES and SUNY Cobleskill is giving students new certifications that will bolster their resume and professional outlook. High school students in the Construction/Heavy Equipment program at the Career and Technical School recently completed a three-day training in hydraulics and hydraulic repair led by experts from the college. The training will be brought to the Career and Technical School in March for students in the Diesel Tech program. (Photo provided)

COBLESKILL, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO