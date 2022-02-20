ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Three Phases Of ‘Sustained’ Software Engineering

By Adrian Bridgwater
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Organizations buy, build, bolster and break down their IT stacks. It’s a cyclical process that quite naturally gives rise to what developer-programmers and systems architects refer to as the software development lifecycle, typically shortened to SDLC as it is. If the buy, build, bolster (by which we mean...

Related
Forbes

Three Critical Elements For Organizations To Attract And Retain Premier Engineering Talent

Brian Bronson, President of Americas and APAC, Capgemini Engineering. The technology industry is booming. Companies are accelerating transformations and capabilities on a global scale, making the technology workforce more valuable now than ever. And thanks to the shift to remote work, organizations now have greater access to talent without geographic constraints.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Upland Software: The M&A Growth Engine Continues With Objectif Lune Acquisition

Upland Software has disclosed the acquisition of Objectif Lune Inc for $34.3 million. Upland Software (UPLD) recently announced the $34 million acquisition of Objectif Lune, expanding its already significant document management and workflow suite and signifying a return to a space where the company has enjoyed a long track record of success. The acquisition also reinforces a key part of the investment thesis, namely that UPLD will deliver a steady pace of top and bottom-line growth from EBITDA accretive acquisitions. With UPLD shares also beaten down following the recent tech selloff at c. 9x adj EBITDA, I continue to see value here. My base case remains for several quarters of steady execution ahead, coupled with prudent guidance/financial management, all of which should help the shares move higher from here.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How To Use Managed Services As A Solution To 2022 Business Challenges

Anise Madh is the CEO of LeanSwift, a global leader in eCommerce and mobile solutions for Infor M3. For many businesses, the 2021 holiday season was a one-two punch: e-commerce sales skyrocketed with initial predictions suggesting $910 billion in sales while record-breaking labor shortages left companies with fewer options to manage the surge.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Why You Should Never Write Bad Code as a Software Engineer

"We just need a quick a dirty hack as a proof of concept" A romp through the misadventures that can be caused by quickly built proof of concepts and hacks in all aspects of programming. We must never write code assuming that it will not be launched into production because one day, it probably will. We must take responsibility for ensuring that we do not produce poor quality code or quick hacks to please our paymasters. Even if it is just for a hackathon where you are ply’d with free pizza for giving up your weekend.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forbes

Struggling To Retain Employees And Attract New Talent? Try Improving Employee Communications

Tim Vaughan is Head of Content at FWI | Poppulo, a global leader in employee communications technology. Talk to any business leader right now and they’ll tell you the same thing: They’re struggling to retain employees and attract new talent. Rates of employees resigning are so high that it’s being variously called: the Great Resignation or the Great Attrition. No matter what it’s called, the end result is the same. Workers are quitting their jobs at unprecedented levels, leaving companies struggling to excel. In order to retain workers and attract talented new ones, employers need to change their approach.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Forbes

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters And Exelon

On 2/24/22, Honeywell International, Thomson Reuters, and Exelon will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/11/22, Thomson Reuters will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 3/15/22, and Exelon will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 3/10/22.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Engineering topological phases in triple HgTe/CdTe quantum wells

Quantum wells formed by layers of HgTe between Hg\(_{1-x}\)Cd\(_x\)Te barriers lead to two-dimensional (2D) topological insulators, as predicted by the BHZ model. Here, we theoretically and experimentally investigate the characteristics of triple HgTe quantum wells. We describe such heterostructure with a three dimensional \(8\times 8\) Kane model, and use its eigenstates to derive an effective 2D Hamiltonian for the system. From these we obtain a phase diagram as a function of the well and barrier widths and we identify the different topological phases composed by zero, one, two, and three sets of edge states hybridized along the quantum wells. The phase transitions are characterized by a change of the spin Chern numbers and their corresponding band inversions. Complementary, transport measurements are experimentally investigated on a sample close to the transition line between the phases with one and two sets of edges states. Accordingly, for this sample we predict a gapless spectrum with low energy bulk conduction subbands given by one parabolic and one Dirac subband, and with edge states immersed in the bulk valence subbands. Consequently, we show that under these conditions, local and non-local transport measurements are inconclusive to characterize a sole edge state conductivity due to bulk conductivity. On the other hand, Shubnikov-de Haas (SdH) oscillations show an excellent agreement with our theory. Particularly, we show that the measured SdH oscillation frequencies agrees with our model and show clear signatures of the coexistence of a parabolic and Dirac subbands.
MATHEMATICS
Forbes

Forbes

