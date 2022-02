United Airlines said it will beef up its fleet of planes that train pilots by adding 25 new training aircraft. The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said it's buying 25 new Cirrus TRAC SR20 training aircraft to its current fleet of 25, and it has the option to purchase up to 50 more. United trains its pilots at its United Aviate Academy in Goodyear, Arizona, which it bought in 2020. United said it's the only United States-based airline to operate its own flight academy.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO