Today we'll return you to the Alliance City Council meeting from Feb. 15. Council approved a first reading of a grant application and agency agreement for the rehabilitation of taxiways and apron at the Alliance Municipal Airport, approved the Nebraska Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant to provide the Alliance Police Department an opportunity to purchase equipment to help prepare for the future with the virus including security cameras for the city parks. Police Chief Lukens gave the council an update.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO