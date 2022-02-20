Black Duck Research

In 1997, the Michigan DNR surveyed the amount of sturgeon in Black Lake, and it came to just over 500. Thanks to conservation groups, restocking, and fishing regulations, that number has risen to about 1,200, but there’s still more to do. “There’s so many parts in the lakes and...
One of the world's strangest and haunting exertion is nearing its close. For the time being, hundreds of thousands of horseshoe crabs have been caught from the waters off the east coastline of the United States and bereaved of their costly blue blood. This is a hyperrealistic practice, but for...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this edition of Talkback 16, callers are commenting about a proposed shopping center near Palmerton, political ads, and onions. But first, we begin with a comment about the Russian figure skater who was allowed to compete in the Olympics despite allegations of doping. If you...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This time, Mike Stevens spends his visit to the PhotoLink Library up in the air, and he says the sky is the limit. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. See more of our Photolink Library stories on...
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Blind Pig Kitchen in Bloomsburg offers farm to table dining. When we visited, owner/chef Sarah Walzer prepared a fresh Rainbow Trout With Sea Berry Compound Butter accompanied by a winter salad.
Comments / 0