Conservative commentator Candace Owens has reignited her longtime feud with Cardi B, as she took aim at the rapper during an appearance on the Full Send podcast this week. “It’s incredible how uneducated she is. She just got embarrassed on Twitter,” Owens said of Cardi. “She was just saying stuff about politics, and I was just responding. I wasn’t even being rude, I was just telling—like, she literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works. You know, she’s hardly, you know, when she types, there’s 87 typos in basic words. And yet, same thing, she’s mouthing off and saying things and she literally doesn’t understand like—I don’t even think she understands like, Congress has a Senate and a House of Representatives. She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO