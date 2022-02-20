Fire Threat Possible Sunday In Green Country Due To Strong Winds

While we welcome the warmer temperatures, the fire danger will ramp up across Green Country for Sunday.

The warm, southerly winds has the central and northwestern parts of our viewing area under a “high” threat for a fire to spread, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold.

Winds could be gusting anywhere between 20 and 30 miles per hour.

Sunday’s afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s. Monday’s highs could climb into the mid 70s. Areas south and east of Tulsa could see some thunderstorms during the overnight hours leading into Tuesday.