ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CIF Girls’ Soccer Semi Finals to take place on Tuesday

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CIF San Diego Girls’ Soccer Semifinals will take place...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'U.S. officials warn Putin ready to invade

Russia had all of the necessary military capabilities Wednesday to launch a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told NBC News. "They are literally ready to go now," said the official, who added that Russia has brought in "nearly 100 percent of all the forces we anticipated [Putin] would need" for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Madison, CA
San Marcos, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Marcos, CA
Education
Local
California Sports
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Education
Reuters

Factbox: Ukraine Crisis - Where will Putin stop?

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Now that Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine and ordered in "peacekeeping" troops, the big question is: where will he stop?. Western countries have been warning for weeks that Moscow may be preparing for a possible all-out...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cif#Kusi#San Marcos High School#San Marcos Team Captain
Reuters

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy