Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: The show does go on

And Just Like That... may be behind us, but the sound of “Hey, it’s Che Diaz” still rings loud in our heads. So, when Sarah Jessica Parker sat down with her old friend Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night to discuss the first season of the SATC spin-off, Cohen of course had to ask all the burning questions surrounding the show. Parker explained that Carrie did call 911 after finding Big post-heart attack, despite fans thinking other wise. She also revealed she’s happy with the way show-runner Michael Patrick King kept Samantha alive in the story. It’s unclear, though, how Parker would be able to form an opinion around the latter, as she admitted she hasn’t seen a majority of the season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO