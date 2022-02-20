ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Veterans yoga project helping Long Island vets cope with stress, painful memories

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBABYLON, N.Y. — Veterans in our area are practicing yoga to improve their minds and bodies. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, those who served our nation say it’s reducing their pain and stress. In a place veterans gather to share drinks and stories, they also share...

sandhillsexpress.com

