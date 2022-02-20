ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Four Diamonds kids strut the runway in THON 2022 Kids’ Fashion Show

By Nick Eickhoff, Sophia Montanye
Digital Collegian
 3 days ago

Leading up to the Final Four hours, THON had Four Diamonds kids took...

www.collegian.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New York Fashion Week Returns With Live In-Person Runway Shows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Fashion Week kicked off Friday, an exciting time for the industry as in-person, live shows return to the runway. As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, it’s a win-win for fashionistas and the city’s economy. When you think Fashion Week, it’s often designers and models who come to mind, but the industry is the lifeline for countless people and careers. “New York Fashion Week, the shows really drives a boom for the city this week, economically,” said Patrick Connors, with IMG Fashion. “Hotels to Ubers and everything else that’s going on in the city.” More than 135 designers are taking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Strut
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Tracey Folly

Woman leaves her husband for the man who changed her flat tire in the rain

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And they lived happily ever after. My mother had a close friend when I was a child who spent a lot of time gossiping at our kitchen table over a cup of tea. One thing I remember most about this family friend is that she seemed happy all the time, especially when she talked about her husband.
Vogue Magazine

Conner Ives’s Runway Debut Features a Parade of Rhinestones, Butterfly Clips, and Y2K Club Kid Beauty Codes

On the first day of London Fashion Week, the appreciation for Conner Ives’s catwalk debut was palpable as editors and showgoers took to social media with reviews like “reminding me why I love fashion” (@oliviapetter8) and “making rhinestones desirable again” (@tianweizhang). Ives, the New York–born designer who operates out of London, has collaborated with Rihanna, dressed Adwoa Aboah and Natalia Bryant for the Met gala, and created a reputation for “smarter, more responsible clothes” by reworking vintage to give old materials new life. And for today’s beauty looks, Y2K staples were similarly revived on faces sparkling with plastic gemstones. A cast of industry favorites including Edie Campbell and Paloma Elsesser as well as rising stars like Caren Jepkemei felt the buzz. “All the models were excited for the show,” says Jepkemei, who walked the runway in a halo of butterfly clips that fluttered over a yellow halter. “It was one of the best experiences—I felt so beautiful and free.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Killeen Daily Herald

Kidding around: Students show goats at youth fair competition

BELTON — Stubborn as they might be, raising and breeding goats is something Amelia Castillo, 15, enjoys doing. Castillo, who is homeschooled, was one of many competitors who brought their goats to Belton Tuesday for the Bell County Youth Fair. “I like (showing) goats because they are really sweet...
BELTON, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Love Fund Love-A-Thon benefits kids with unmet needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Valentine’s Day, The Love Fund for Children is holding a “Love-A-Thon” to raise money that will help children across the metro  with unmet needs. The list is long, and the Love Fund works directly with youth service professionals such as case managers, therapists, counselors and medical care providers to help […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Parents Magazine

Reddit Thread Shows Keeping Kids Busy Doesn't Need To Be Complicated

Some parents have mastered the art of playroom minimalism, while others can't leave the store without picking up a little something for their tiny humans. It's natural—we want to see our children smile and keep them happy and engaged. Of course, then there's the whole buyer's remorse thing that...
KIDS
Footwear News

Runway of Dreams to Bring Its Adaptive Fashion Show to Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. The Runway of Dreams Foundation is heading west. The nonprofit working towards inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities will host its first runway event in Los Angeles next month. The one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled “A Fashion Revolution” is presented by Kohl’s and will take place at NeueHouse Studios in Hollywood on March 8. According to the organization, the evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear from leading brands such as presenting sponsor Kohl’s, and other sponsors including Target, Zappos, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy