Four Diamonds kids strut the runway in THON 2022 Kids’ Fashion Show

The nonprofit working towards inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities will host its first runway event in Los Angeles next month. The one-of-a-kind adaptive fashion show, aptly titled “A Fashion Revolution” is presented by Kohl’s and will take place at NeueHouse Studios in Hollywood on March 8.
According to the organization, the evening will showcase adaptive clothing and footwear from leading brands such as presenting sponsor Kohl’s, and other sponsors including Target, Zappos, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, No Limbits, and Stride...
