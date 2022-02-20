Four Diamonds kids strut the runway in THON 2022 Kids’ Fashion Show

On the first day of London Fashion Week, the appreciation for Conner Ives’s catwalk debut was palpable as editors and showgoers took to social media with reviews like “reminding me why I love fashion” (@oliviapetter8) and “making rhinestones desirable again” (@tianweizhang). Ives, the New York–born designer who operates out of London, has collaborated with Rihanna, dressed Adwoa Aboah and Natalia Bryant for the Met gala, and created a reputation for “smarter, more responsible clothes” by reworking vintage to give old materials new life. And for today’s beauty looks, Y2K staples were similarly revived on faces sparkling with plastic gemstones. A cast of industry favorites including Edie Campbell and Paloma Elsesser as well as rising stars like Caren Jepkemei felt the buzz. “All the models were excited for the show,” says Jepkemei, who walked the runway in a halo of butterfly clips that fluttered over a yellow halter. “It was one of the best experiences—I felt so beautiful and free.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO