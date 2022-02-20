ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walpole, NH

New Hampshire man killed by police responding to disturbance

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) — A man was shot and killed in his home by a state trooper responding to a domestic disturbance call, New Hampshire officials said Sunday.

Christopher Tkal, 57, died at the scene in Walpole and a loaded rifle was found underneath his body, the attorney general’s office said. An autopsy determined he was shot multiple times, the office said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Troopers arrived after a 911 call late Saturday, meeting one resident outside the home, while the fatal encounter occurred inside, officials said. An investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released in the coming week.

The first troopers to arrive didn’t have body cameras or cruiser cameras, officials said. The name of the trooper who fired the fatal shots was being withheld Sunday, officials said.

It’s the second police shooting in less than three months in Walpole. A state trooper shot and injured a man during a confrontation in early December.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walpole, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Walpole, NH
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Man sentenced for killing the mother of his children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting and killing the mother of his three children. Christopher L. Spears, 34, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 32-year-old Andrea Dean, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

German police: Truck driver blown off bridge during storm

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Wednesday that a truck driver likely fell to his death after being blown off a bridge during a storm earlier this week. The 53-year-old’s body was found Monday below the Ambach Valley highway bridge by a passer-by. Authorities initially investigated the death as a possible suicide.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Ap
The Associated Press

Montana county reports 3 recent fentanyl overdose deaths

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Three people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in less than a month in Lewis and Clark County, Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were found on or near the people who died between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15, Dutton told the Independent Record on Tuesday. A fourth overdose death was believed to be a suicide, Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Gangs control who eats at Mississippi jail, monitor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky grand jury to consider candidate shooting case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate had his case sent to a grand jury Wednesday. Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after last week’s shooting. The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy