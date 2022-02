The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes aren't ready for their season to end and Cory Kaplan is doing his best to see it doesn't. Kaplan unleashed a spectacular shooting display Tuesday night, making 10 of 11 shots that included 6 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc and finished with a season-high 26 points. Three others also scored in double figures as KWU took control at the outset and cruised to a 102-59 victory over Tabor in the first round of the Kansas Conference Tournament inside Mabee Arena.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO