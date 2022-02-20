ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The City in Every State With the Most Billionaires

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Is12d_0eK3dm9e00 There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose personal net worth exceeds $1 billion -- and more than one-quarter of them live in the United States. All told, there are over 250 cities and towns across the country that at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy calls home.

Using data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list , 24/7 Wall St. identified the municipality in every state with the most billionaires. The combined net worth of the billionaires in some U.S. cities exceeds the annual GDP of m any states.

The U.S. cities that are home to the most billionaires are often closely tied to the sources of their richest residents’ wealth. For example, many of the wealthiest people in the country have made their fortune through some association to a successful company -- and they often live in close proximity to these companies.

It is no coincidence that Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered, is home to two billionaires, both members of the founding Walton family, or that Amazon.com, Inc.’s founder Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man in the United States, lives in Seattle, where his company’s home office is located. Here is a look at America’s highest paid CEOs .

New York, the most populous city in the United States, is also home to the most billionaires -- more than double the number in the city with the second most billionaires. There are also seven states, each of which has relatively small populations, where there are no billionaires. Here is a look at 14 billionaires who have gone broke .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y43A8_0eK3dm9e00

Alabama: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peFTn_0eK3dm9e00

Alaska: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5PNc_0eK3dm9e00

Arizona: Phoenix
> Billionaires residing in Phoenix: 7
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $24.9 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ernest Garcia III ($8.7 billion)
> Runner-up city: Tempe (1 billionaire; net worth: $19.5 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AtT8_0eK3dm9e00

Arkansas: Bentonville
> Billionaires residing in Bentonville: 2
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $124.6 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jim Walton ($62.4 billion)
> Runner-up city: Fayetteville (1 billionaire; net worth: $3.8 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXTZU_0eK3dm9e00

California: San Francisco
> Billionaires residing in San Francisco: 41
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $173.8 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Dustin Moskovitz ($17.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Los Angeles (25 billionaires; net worth: $98.8 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dr108_0eK3dm9e00

Colorado: Denver
> Billionaires residing in Denver: 4
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $23.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Philip Anschutz ($10.1 billion)
> Runner-up city: Elizabeth (1 billionaire; net worth: $7.5 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhBGc_0eK3dm9e00

Connecticut: Greenwich
> Billionaires residing in Greenwich: 11
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $47.2 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ray Dalio ($16.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Branford (1 billionaire; net worth: $5.0 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Q41J_0eK3dm9e00

Delaware: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drTCg_0eK3dm9e00

Florida: Palm Beach
> Billionaires residing in Palm Beach: 11
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $61.6 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Thomas Peterffy ($25.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: Miami Beach (6 billionaires; net worth: $23.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269pz3_0eK3dm9e00

Georgia: Atlanta
> Billionaires residing in Atlanta: 12
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $55.1 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jim Kennedy ($8.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6RYI_0eK3dm9e00

Hawaii: Honolulu
> Billionaires residing in Honolulu: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $23.8 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Pierre Omidyar ($23.8 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26N2IN_0eK3dm9e00

Idaho: Idaho Falls
> Billionaires residing in Idaho Falls: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Frank VanderSloot ($3.5 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BKzyZ_0eK3dm9e00

Illinois: Chicago
> Billionaires residing in Chicago: 11
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $49.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ken Griffin ($15.0 billion)
> Runner-up city: Highland Park (2 billionaires; net worth: $4.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekK1X_0eK3dm9e00

Indiana: Bloomington
> Billionaires residing in Bloomington: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $10.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Carl Cook ($10.5 billion)
> Runner-up city: Indianapolis (1 billionaire; net worth: $3.1 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WtykH_0eK3dm9e00

Iowa: Adel
> Billionaires residing in Adel: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $5.4 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Harry Stine ($5.4 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GpKX_0eK3dm9e00

Kansas: Wichita
> Billionaires residing in Wichita: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $44.9 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Charles Koch ($44.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Leawood (1 billionaire; net worth: $4.6 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whi9a_0eK3dm9e00

Kentucky: Lexington
> Billionaires residing in Lexington: 2
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $8.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Tamara Gustavson ($5.5 billion)
> Runner-up city: Louisville (1 billionaire; net worth: $1.1 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GsSn_0eK3dm9e00

Louisiana: New Orleans
> Billionaires residing in New Orleans: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.3 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Gayle Benson ($3.3 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dl5Wy_0eK3dm9e00

Maine: Scarborough
> Billionaires residing in Scarborough: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.0 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Susan Alfond ($2.0 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXuBt_0eK3dm9e00

Maryland: Potomac
> Billionaires residing in Potomac: 2
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $9.0 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Mitchell Rales ($6.3 billion)
> Runner-up city: Chevy Chase (2 billionaires; net worth: $8.0 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE0n0_0eK3dm9e00

Massachusetts: Boston
> Billionaires residing in Boston: 10
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $33.9 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Edward Johnson III ($7.4 billion)
> Runner-up city: Newton (3 billionaires; net worth: $13.6 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTSdy_0eK3dm9e00

Michigan: Franklin
> Billionaires residing in Franklin: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $49.7 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Daniel Gilbert ($49.7 billion)
> Runner-up city: Grand Rapids (1 billionaire; net worth: $10.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291LH5_0eK3dm9e00

Minnesota: Mankato
> Billionaires residing in Mankato: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Glen Taylor ($2.5 billion)
> Runner-up city: St. Paul (1 billionaire; net worth: $1.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m30R4_0eK3dm9e00

Mississippi: Hattiesburg
> Billionaires residing in Hattiesburg: 2
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.8 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: James and Thomas Duff ($1.4 billion each)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tj8oH_0eK3dm9e00

Missouri: St. Louis
> Billionaires residing in St. Louis: 5
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $18.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Pauline MacMillan Keinath ($4.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Springfield (1 billionaire; net worth: $4.1 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4HHu_0eK3dm9e00

Montana: Missoula
> Billionaires residing in Missoula: 2
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $8.3 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Dennis Washington ($6.3 billion)
> Runner-up city: Bozeman (1 billionaire; net worth: $2.8 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZrxH_0eK3dm9e00

Nebraska: Omaha
> Billionaires residing in Omaha: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $101.0 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Warren Buffett ($94.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZMZL_0eK3dm9e00

Nevada: Las Vegas
> Billionaires residing in Las Vegas: 6
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $14.3 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Steve Wynn ($3.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: Reno (2 billionaires; net worth: $2.4 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKD1A_0eK3dm9e00

New Hampshire: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWv4C_0eK3dm9e00

New Jersey: Saddle River
> Billionaires residing in Saddle River: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $7.2 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Rocco Commisso ($7.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: Millburn (1 billionaire; net worth: $6.5 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emngl_0eK3dm9e00

New Mexico: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ko2w_0eK3dm9e00

New York: New York
> Billionaires residing in New York: 86
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $446.0 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Michael Bloomberg ($54.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Oyster Bay (2 billionaires; net worth: $7.5 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFlOa_0eK3dm9e00

North Carolina: Cary
> Billionaires residing in Cary: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $15.0 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: James Goodnight ($6.5 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHWUx_0eK3dm9e00

North Dakota: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7AUH_0eK3dm9e00

Ohio: Cleveland
> Billionaires residing in Cleveland: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.3 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Norma Lerner ($1.1 billion)
> Runner-up city: New Albany (1 billionaire; net worth: $6.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RmO7_0eK3dm9e00

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
> Billionaires residing in Oklahoma City: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $23.2 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Tom & Judy Love ($8.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: Tulsa (2 billionaires; net worth: $9.0 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaN4W_0eK3dm9e00

Oregon: Hillsboro
> Billionaires residing in Hillsboro: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $51.6 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Phil Knight & family ($51.6 billion)
> Runner-up city: Portland (1 billionaire; net worth: $2.8 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ItqY_0eK3dm9e00

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia
> Billionaires residing in Philadelphia: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $10.6 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Victoria Mars ($7.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: Bryn Mawr (2 billionaires; net worth: $6.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UqA2_0eK3dm9e00

Rhode Island: Providence
> Billionaires residing in Providence: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.0 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jonathan Nelson ($2.0 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJT2F_0eK3dm9e00

South Carolina: Charleston
> Billionaires residing in Charleston: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $1.9 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Anita Zucker ($1.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kib7H_0eK3dm9e00

South Dakota: Sioux Falls
> Billionaires residing in Sioux Falls: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $1.6 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: T. Denny Sanford ($1.6 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWYPV_0eK3dm9e00

Tennessee: Nashville
> Billionaires residing in Nashville: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $20.7 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Thomas Frist Jr & family ($15.1 billion)
> Runner-up city: Franklin (3 billionaires; net worth: $6.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xl0Td_0eK3dm9e00

Texas: Dallas
> Billionaires residing in Dallas: 18
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $57.9 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jerry Jones ($8.7 billion)
> Runner-up city: Houston (14 billionaires; net worth: $52.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOi6n_0eK3dm9e00

Utah: Provo
> Billionaires residing in Provo: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.5 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ryan Smith ($1.3 billion)
> Runner-up city: Salt Lake City (1 billionaire; net worth: $1.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLu78_0eK3dm9e00

Vermont: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwzIC_0eK3dm9e00

Virginia: McLean
> Billionaires residing in McLean: 2
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $4.7 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: William Conway Jr ($3.3 billion)
> Runner-up city: The Plains (1 billionaire; net worth: $28.9 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Q4UC_0eK3dm9e00

Washington: Seattle
> Billionaires residing in Seattle: 8
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $252.2 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jeff Bezos ($183.1 billion)
> Runner-up city: Medina (2 billionaires; net worth: $129.6 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LzRN_0eK3dm9e00

West Virginia: Lewisburg
> Billionaires residing in Lewisburg: 1
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $1.2 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jim Justice II ($1.2 billion)
> Runner-up city: None

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxPWU_0eK3dm9e00

Wisconsin: Racine
> Billionaires residing in Racine: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $11.7 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: S. Curtis Johnson ($3.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Eau Claire (1 billionaire; net worth: $14.2 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11s8nK_0eK3dm9e00

Wyoming: Jackson
> Billionaires residing in Jackson: 3
> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $52.1 billion
> Wealthiest billionaire in city: John Mars ($28.9 billion)
> Runner-up city: Little Jackson Hole (1 billionaire; net worth: $3.6 billion)

Methodology:

To determine the city in every state with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. compiled data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list. Data on residency and net worth came from the list, which is updated every five minutes to reflect changes in stock prices and private company valuations. In cases where the number of billionaires in two cities within the same state was a tie, the city with the highest total billionaire net worth was given preference. Data is current as of March 29, 2021.

