The City in Every State With the Most Billionaires

There are nearly 2,400 people worldwide whose personal net worth exceeds $1 billion -- and more than one-quarter of them live in the United States. All told, there are over 250 cities and towns across the country that at least one of the world’s ultra wealthy calls home.

Using data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list , 24/7 Wall St. identified the municipality in every state with the most billionaires. The combined net worth of the billionaires in some U.S. cities exceeds the annual GDP of m any states.

The U.S. cities that are home to the most billionaires are often closely tied to the sources of their richest residents’ wealth. For example, many of the wealthiest people in the country have made their fortune through some association to a successful company -- and they often live in close proximity to these companies.

It is no coincidence that Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered, is home to two billionaires, both members of the founding Walton family, or that Amazon.com, Inc.’s founder Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest man in the United States, lives in Seattle, where his company’s home office is located. Here is a look at America’s highest paid CEOs .

New York, the most populous city in the United States, is also home to the most billionaires -- more than double the number in the city with the second most billionaires. There are also seven states, each of which has relatively small populations, where there are no billionaires. Here is a look at 14 billionaires who have gone broke .

Alabama: None

Alaska: None

Arizona: Phoenix

> Billionaires residing in Phoenix: 7

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $24.9 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ernest Garcia III ($8.7 billion)

> Runner-up city: Tempe (1 billionaire; net worth: $19.5 billion)

Arkansas: Bentonville

> Billionaires residing in Bentonville: 2

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $124.6 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jim Walton ($62.4 billion)

> Runner-up city: Fayetteville (1 billionaire; net worth: $3.8 billion)

California: San Francisco

> Billionaires residing in San Francisco: 41

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $173.8 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Dustin Moskovitz ($17.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Los Angeles (25 billionaires; net worth: $98.8 billion)

Colorado: Denver

> Billionaires residing in Denver: 4

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $23.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Philip Anschutz ($10.1 billion)

> Runner-up city: Elizabeth (1 billionaire; net worth: $7.5 billion)

Connecticut: Greenwich

> Billionaires residing in Greenwich: 11

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $47.2 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ray Dalio ($16.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Branford (1 billionaire; net worth: $5.0 billion)

Delaware: None

Florida: Palm Beach

> Billionaires residing in Palm Beach: 11

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $61.6 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Thomas Peterffy ($25.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: Miami Beach (6 billionaires; net worth: $23.2 billion)

Georgia: Atlanta

> Billionaires residing in Atlanta: 12

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $55.1 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jim Kennedy ($8.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Hawaii: Honolulu

> Billionaires residing in Honolulu: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $23.8 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Pierre Omidyar ($23.8 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Idaho: Idaho Falls

> Billionaires residing in Idaho Falls: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Frank VanderSloot ($3.5 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Illinois: Chicago

> Billionaires residing in Chicago: 11

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $49.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ken Griffin ($15.0 billion)

> Runner-up city: Highland Park (2 billionaires; net worth: $4.2 billion)

Indiana: Bloomington

> Billionaires residing in Bloomington: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $10.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Carl Cook ($10.5 billion)

> Runner-up city: Indianapolis (1 billionaire; net worth: $3.1 billion)

Iowa: Adel

> Billionaires residing in Adel: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $5.4 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Harry Stine ($5.4 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Kansas: Wichita

> Billionaires residing in Wichita: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $44.9 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Charles Koch ($44.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Leawood (1 billionaire; net worth: $4.6 billion)

Kentucky: Lexington

> Billionaires residing in Lexington: 2

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $8.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Tamara Gustavson ($5.5 billion)

> Runner-up city: Louisville (1 billionaire; net worth: $1.1 billion)

Louisiana: New Orleans

> Billionaires residing in New Orleans: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.3 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Gayle Benson ($3.3 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Maine: Scarborough

> Billionaires residing in Scarborough: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.0 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Susan Alfond ($2.0 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Maryland: Potomac

> Billionaires residing in Potomac: 2

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $9.0 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Mitchell Rales ($6.3 billion)

> Runner-up city: Chevy Chase (2 billionaires; net worth: $8.0 billion)

Massachusetts: Boston

> Billionaires residing in Boston: 10

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $33.9 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Edward Johnson III ($7.4 billion)

> Runner-up city: Newton (3 billionaires; net worth: $13.6 billion)

Michigan: Franklin

> Billionaires residing in Franklin: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $49.7 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Daniel Gilbert ($49.7 billion)

> Runner-up city: Grand Rapids (1 billionaire; net worth: $10.2 billion)

Minnesota: Mankato

> Billionaires residing in Mankato: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Glen Taylor ($2.5 billion)

> Runner-up city: St. Paul (1 billionaire; net worth: $1.9 billion)

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

> Billionaires residing in Hattiesburg: 2

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.8 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: James and Thomas Duff ($1.4 billion each)

> Runner-up city: None

Missouri: St. Louis

> Billionaires residing in St. Louis: 5

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $18.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Pauline MacMillan Keinath ($4.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Springfield (1 billionaire; net worth: $4.1 billion)

Montana: Missoula

> Billionaires residing in Missoula: 2

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $8.3 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Dennis Washington ($6.3 billion)

> Runner-up city: Bozeman (1 billionaire; net worth: $2.8 billion)

Nebraska: Omaha

> Billionaires residing in Omaha: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $101.0 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Warren Buffett ($94.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Nevada: Las Vegas

> Billionaires residing in Las Vegas: 6

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $14.3 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Steve Wynn ($3.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: Reno (2 billionaires; net worth: $2.4 billion)

New Hampshire: None

New Jersey: Saddle River

> Billionaires residing in Saddle River: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $7.2 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Rocco Commisso ($7.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: Millburn (1 billionaire; net worth: $6.5 billion)

New Mexico: None

New York: New York

> Billionaires residing in New York: 86

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $446.0 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Michael Bloomberg ($54.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Oyster Bay (2 billionaires; net worth: $7.5 billion)

North Carolina: Cary

> Billionaires residing in Cary: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $15.0 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: James Goodnight ($6.5 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

North Dakota: None

Ohio: Cleveland

> Billionaires residing in Cleveland: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.3 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Norma Lerner ($1.1 billion)

> Runner-up city: New Albany (1 billionaire; net worth: $6.2 billion)

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

> Billionaires residing in Oklahoma City: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $23.2 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Tom & Judy Love ($8.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: Tulsa (2 billionaires; net worth: $9.0 billion)

Oregon: Hillsboro

> Billionaires residing in Hillsboro: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $51.6 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Phil Knight & family ($51.6 billion)

> Runner-up city: Portland (1 billionaire; net worth: $2.8 billion)

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

> Billionaires residing in Philadelphia: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $10.6 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Victoria Mars ($7.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: Bryn Mawr (2 billionaires; net worth: $6.9 billion)

Rhode Island: Providence

> Billionaires residing in Providence: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $2.0 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jonathan Nelson ($2.0 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

South Carolina: Charleston

> Billionaires residing in Charleston: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $1.9 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Anita Zucker ($1.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

> Billionaires residing in Sioux Falls: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $1.6 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: T. Denny Sanford ($1.6 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Tennessee: Nashville

> Billionaires residing in Nashville: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $20.7 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Thomas Frist Jr & family ($15.1 billion)

> Runner-up city: Franklin (3 billionaires; net worth: $6.9 billion)

Texas: Dallas

> Billionaires residing in Dallas: 18

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $57.9 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jerry Jones ($8.7 billion)

> Runner-up city: Houston (14 billionaires; net worth: $52.9 billion)

Utah: Provo

> Billionaires residing in Provo: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $3.5 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Ryan Smith ($1.3 billion)

> Runner-up city: Salt Lake City (1 billionaire; net worth: $1.9 billion)

Vermont: None

Virginia: McLean

> Billionaires residing in McLean: 2

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $4.7 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: William Conway Jr ($3.3 billion)

> Runner-up city: The Plains (1 billionaire; net worth: $28.9 billion)

Washington: Seattle

> Billionaires residing in Seattle: 8

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $252.2 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jeff Bezos ($183.1 billion)

> Runner-up city: Medina (2 billionaires; net worth: $129.6 billion)

West Virginia: Lewisburg

> Billionaires residing in Lewisburg: 1

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $1.2 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: Jim Justice II ($1.2 billion)

> Runner-up city: None

Wisconsin: Racine

> Billionaires residing in Racine: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $11.7 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: S. Curtis Johnson ($3.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Eau Claire (1 billionaire; net worth: $14.2 billion)

Wyoming: Jackson

> Billionaires residing in Jackson: 3

> Combined net worth of billionaires in city: $52.1 billion

> Wealthiest billionaire in city: John Mars ($28.9 billion)

> Runner-up city: Little Jackson Hole (1 billionaire; net worth: $3.6 billion)

Methodology:

To determine the city in every state with the most billionaires, 24/7 Wall St. compiled data from Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires list. Data on residency and net worth came from the list, which is updated every five minutes to reflect changes in stock prices and private company valuations. In cases where the number of billionaires in two cities within the same state was a tie, the city with the highest total billionaire net worth was given preference. Data is current as of March 29, 2021.